Dental Materials Market Worth USD 8.06 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% [2020-2027]

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Dental Materials Market Size is projected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental materials market size is projected to reach USD 8.06 billion by the end of 2027. Recent technological advancements have emerged in favour of market growth. The market was worth USD 5.40 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Dental Materials Market Share, 2020-2027.”

Industry Developments:

November 2019 –Apex Dental Materials announced the launch of RE-GEN, a suit of bioactive materials comprised of flowable composite, bulk fill and resin cement, pit and fissure sealant. The company claims that the product is the world’s first ever bioactive universal and self-etch adhesive.

September 2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. acquired Intra-lock, a provider of dental restoration solutions with an aim to expand its dental implant segment.

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-materials-market-103300

Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

5.2%

2027 Value Projection

USD 8.06 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 5.40 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

160

As Dental Procedures have not been Included in Essential Surgeries, Covid-19 Pandemic to have an Adverse Impact on the Market

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on several industries across the world. The rapid spread of the disease has forced government to focus more on essential services and delay scheduled surgical procedures that are not completely essential to the human body. As a result, procedures such as fixations and normal dental treatments have not been included in the essential services. This factor will have a negative impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-materials-market-103300

Dental materials are products associated with dental procedures, including surgical devices as well as implant products. The increasing number of dental surgeries, owing to rising hygiene habits will emerge in favour of the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Technological advances have played a huge part in market growth. Additionally, the use of advances materials for dental implants and prosthetics will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the dental materials market. Increasing geriatric population, coupled with favourable health reimbursement policies will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the risks associated with improper dental hygiene will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Company Mergers are an Increasing Trend Among Major Businesses across the World

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions, owing to the massive potential held by dental materials across the world, will contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Several large scale companies are focused on acquiring SMEs with a bid to maximizing the resources of both the companies and subsequently establishing a wider consumer base. In September 2018, Henry Schein, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of Intra-lock. The company possesses an exceptional range of dental restoration solutions and through this acquisition Henry Schein will gain access to the company’s excellent portfolio. This acquisition will not just benefit the companies but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the global dental materials market

.

Quick Buy - Dental Materials Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103300

Segmentation:

Market Segmentation of Dental Materials Market

By Material

  • Metallic Ceramic

  • Polymers

  • Natural

  • Others

By Application

  • Implants

  • Prosthetics

  • Orthodontics

By End User

  • Dental Product Manufacturers

  • Dental Laboratories

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (the U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of dental disorders in this region will create several growth opportunities for the companies in this market. Additionally, the increasing awareness regarding the importance of dental hygiene and regular dental check-ups will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 2.12 billion and this value will rise considerably in the coming years, owing to the massive investments in technological intervention.

Have any Query, Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-materials-market-103300

Major Dental Materials Manufacturers covered in the market report include:

  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Kuraray

  • 3M

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Danaher

  • Medtronic

  • DSM

  • Dentsply Sirona

Major Points in TOC:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Dental Disorders, By Country

    • Key Industry Trends

    • Recent Advancements in Dental Materials

    • Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships)

  • Global Dental Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Metallic

      • Ceramic

      • Polymers

      • Natural

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Implants

      • Prosthetics

      • Orthodontics

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Dental Implant & Prosthetic Manufacturers

      • Dental Laboratories

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Dental Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Material

      • Metallic

      • Ceramic

      • Polymers

      • Natural

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Application

      • Implants

      • Prosthetics

      • Orthodontics

    • Market Analysis – By End User

      • Dental Implant & Prosthetic Manufacturers

      • Dental Laboratories

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

TOC Continued…..

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-materials-market-103300

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.