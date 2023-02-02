Dental Materials Market Size To Hit USD 9.70 Billion by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports

Singapore, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Dental Materials Market was estimated at US$ 6.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 9.70 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Improving procedure efficiency, growing incidence of dental ailments, and the rising demand for customized dental restoration are the key factors that majorly impact the growth of the global dental materials market. Restorative dentistry is gaining swift uptake worldwide due to the growing lifestyle-associated implications and the consequent growth in the incidence of dental decay and caries. Furthermore, the large aging population and constant growth therein have also resulted in the growing uptake of dental implants, prostheses, and orthodontics. Based on these factors, the global dental materials market forecast is anticipated to remain steady in the years to come.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of oral problems such as dental caries, decays, etc., and the growing aged population are the key drivers of the global dental materials market. Additionally, increasing funding in R&D (Research and Development) activities and rising per capita healthcare expenditure contribute to the market expansion. Advancements in design and production technologies such as dental CAD/CAM and additive manufacturing are anticipated to open new growth opportunities in the dental materials industry.

The global dental materials market has been analyzed from four perspectives – Material Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The major application areas of dental materials can be classified into:

Prosthetics

Implants

Orthodontics

The dental prosthetics segment dominates the global dental materials market with the largest revenue share. This dominance of the prosthetics segment is attributed to the growing prevalence of periodontal diseases, the increasing population of aged people, growing cases of tooth decay/caries, tooth loss, and so on; which, in turn, increases the uptake of dental materials.

The market share of the orthodontics segment is also gradually growing. Growing incidence of misalignment and malocclusions is a primary factor that contributes to the growth of the dental materials market.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically, the global dental materials market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America is the leading regional market for dental materials. The dominance of North America dental materials market can be owed to the rising patient pool with tooth decay, cavities, and malocclusions. This region's supremacy can be due to the high incidence of dental illness, modern healthcare infrastructure, and quick acceptance of innovative technologies/treatments. Furthermore, significant government funding/investments in the Research and Development (R&D) department boost market expansion in this area. Asia Pacific is the fastest expanding regional market for dental materials in the dental materials industry. This is due to the advancement of healthcare infrastructure and the increasing usage of new technologies/solutions. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to show significant growth during the projected period owing to its emerging economies and due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global dental materials market are:

3M Company

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Straumann Holding AG

Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

Bisco Inc.

DMG America LLC

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentatus

GC Corporation

Ultradent Products Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

DSM

Medtronic Plc.

