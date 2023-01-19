Dental Implants Market to hit USD 9.5 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Dental Implants industry is anticipated to register 6.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to growing prevalence of dental disorders across the globe.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The dental implants market value is set to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The globally rising senior population, which is especially prone to dental problems, is predicted to considerably contribute to market expansion. Similarly, the ageing population's weak bones, frailty, and poor oral health are influencing product progress.

Growing awareness of modern technological products to influence tapered implants segment revenue 

Growing awareness of advanced technology-incorporated products is projected to boost the adoption rate of tapered implants in dental treatments. Furthermore, various advantages such as optimal nature for a prompt implant, reduced risk of labial perforation, improved soft tissue attachment, and high stability are poised to increase preference and demand for tapered implants in the coming years.

By Product (Tapered Implants, Parallel-walled Implants), By Material (Titanium, Zirconium), By End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032
Biocompatibility quality of titanium material to stimulate segment expansion

Dental implants market from titanium segment demand is attributable to its biocompatibility quality and its expanding use for dental implant manufacturing. The capacity of titanium dental implants to osseointegrate, as well as improved post-implantation success rates, are projected to accelerate segmental development. Also, titanium dental implants have various advantages such as high compressive strength, low porosity, minimal cytotoxicity, and high density, which favors the material preference, thereby promoting revenue share.

Integration of advanced technology and built-in equipment for dental implant treatments at hospitals to foster segment

The hospital segment in dental implants market is estimated to grow significantly over the estimated timeline due to the high availability of skilled healthcare professionals, as well as the integration of advanced technology and built-in equipment for dental implant treatments in hospitals. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations, rising per capita income, and increasing healthcare spending are likely to enhance the segment progress.

High prevalence of oral problems to drive Latin America market outlook

Latin American dental implants market is projected to grow at nearly 4.5% CAGR through 2032. The regional market development is attributable to the rising prevalence of oral problems among the population. Moreover, the expanding relevance of dental care, rising financial capacity, and increasing healthcare expenditure across the region are likely to boost regional business size.

Product innovations to define the competitive landscape of the dental implants market

Several new advancements and product range expansions are projected in the market by leading corporations such as AVINENT Implant System, Dentsply Sirona, Glidewell Laboratories, Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Cortex, Bicon, LLC, Biotech Dental, Ltd, ZimVie Inc., NucleOSS, BioHorizons, Envista Holdings Corporation and others.

