Dental Crowns Encinitas, CA Cerec Porcelain Same Day One Visit for Broken Tooth

Elevated Smiles Carlsbad CA Cerec Same-Day One-Visit Porcelain Dental Crowns Announced for Encinitas CA Patients Needing Broken Tooth and Chipped Tooth Treatment

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Elevated Smiles (Dr Tina Saw) near Encinitas CA has announced that it is offering CEREC same-day one visit porcelain dental crowns to patients with broken teeth, cracked teeth, chipped teeth or those needing dental treatments like tooth restoration and filling replacements.

More information can be found at https://www.elevatedsmiles.com/dental-crowns-bridges/

The cosmetic dental clinic is conveniently located at 7720 Rancho Santa Fe Rd #225, Carlsbad, CA 92009 and welcomes patients from Encinitas, San Marcos and San Elijo Hills.

The site explains that Elevated Smiles near Encinitas CA aims to make treatments for dental crowns as pain-free and inexpensive as possible through the latest CAD/CAM CEREC technology available.

Patients with questions or concerns about broken teeth are encouraged to get in touch, and Dr Tina Saw and her team will be able to match their services to the patient's needs.

Many people have questions about what a dental crown is for, if it hurts and how it helps. A dental crown is a cover, or cap, for a damaged tooth that restores its size, shape, color, and function. Crowns strengthen teeth and enhance their appearance. They are made of ceramics, metal alloys, composite resin, porcelain, or combinations of these materials.

Treatments can also help with teeth that are worn down, weak, discolored, misshapen have undergone root canals or have large cavities. Dental crowns can also attach to dental implants or bridges to replace missing teeth and restore your smile.

If you have a broken tooth, only 1 visit is needed at Elevates Smiles in Carlsbad CA. Dentists still using older techniques often require more visits. Time off work and travel adds to your costs, and each extra visit adds hassle and disruption to your busy life.

One patient review on Yelp reads ‘I've been going to Elevated Smiles for about 3 years and I can't be more satisfied. Dr. Saw is very kind, meticulous in her work and explains everything well. I had few old dental crowns crack and she was able to see quickly and fix it promptly. I love that they have a machine that makes crowns right there, so you can be done in one appointment, in few hours. Dr. Saw also does cosmetic work and she was able to fix a few small cosmetic things for me for not a lot of money. I highly recommend this office! Plus they are open on the weekend too, which is a saving grace for working parents'.

Encinitas CA patients are also being offered other services at Elevated Smiles including cosmetic dentistry for whitening teeth, veneers, or other solutions to give patients a more confident, brighter and straighter smile. Regular dental checkups are important when maintaining good oral hygiene, and the dental clinic encourages all local residents to get in touch for their next check-up.

Full details can be found on previous media links here https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dental-bonding-carlsbad-ca-chipped-112000773.html and here https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/265565488/dental-crowns-carlsbad-ca-for-chipped-tooth-repair-announced-by-elevated-smiles or by calling 760-622-3010

Contact Info:

Name: Tina Saw

Email: Send Email

Organization: Elevated Smiles

Address: 7720 Rancho Santa Fe Rd #225, Carlsbad, CA 92009, United States

Phone: +1-760-622-3010

Website: https://www.elevatedsmiles.com/same-day-dentistry/

SOURCE: Elevated Smiles





