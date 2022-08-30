Dental Assistants Database List of Phone Numbers, Emails, Contact Info

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / The dental assistant's database list contains over 257,000 verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and mailing addresses of every licensed dentist assistant (DA) practicing dentistry in the U.S. This includes dental assistants, dentist assistants, dentistry assistants, and more. This dental contact information database list can help you find a specific dental assistant by geographic location and specialty. Whether you are a dentist recruiter wanting to recruit dental assistants to hire, a marketer looking to target dentists as potential clients, or a consumer looking to find a dental assistant or dentist office near you, Heartbeat.AI's dental assistant database provides the solution.

What Do Dental Assistants Do?

Dental assistants often spend much of their day working closely with patients and dentists. They have many tasks, including dental patient care, recordkeeping, and appointment scheduling. Their duties vary by state and by the dentists' offices in which they work.

For example, dental assistants might take a patient's medical history, blood pressure, and pulse before a procedure, explain what will be done, and talk to patients about oral care. They help dentists during a procedure by passing instruments and holding equipment such as suction hoses, matrix bands, and dental curing lights. Other tasks include preparing the treatment room and making sure that instruments and equipment are sterile.

Dental assistants also may document the procedure that is done and schedule follow up appointments. Some dental assistants are specially trained to take x-rays of teeth and the surrounding areas. They place a protective apron over patients' chest and lap, position the x-ray machine, place the x-ray sensor or film in patients' mouths, and take the x-rays. Afterward, dental assistants ensure that the images are clear.

List of Dental Assistants Work Duties

Dental assistants typically do the following during their work day:

- Ensure that patients are comfortable in the dental chair.

- Prepare patients and the work area for treatments and procedures.

- Sterilize dental instruments.

- Hand instruments to dentists during procedures

- Dry patients' mouths using suction hoses and other equipment.

- Instruct patients in proper oral hygiene.

- Process x-rays and complete lab tasks, under the direction of a dentist.

- Keep records of dental treatments.

- Schedule patient appointments.

- Work with patients on billing and payment.

Dentist Assistants (DA) Phone Numbers

A marketing solution for businesses wanting to reach dental assistants in the dental industry, such as dental assistants, dentist assistants, dentistry assistants, or other dental experts, is a list of dental assistants made up of top dentist assistants' email addresses and mobile phone numbers. Finding this contact information can be challenging since many dental assistants and healthcare dental providers usually do not share their personal email addresses, mobile phone numbers, landlines, direct telephone numbers, or even mailing addresses.

"With over 257,000 dentist assistants and 11 million healthcare providers available for fast search lookups, Heartbeat.AI's dental assistant phone number database is one of the largest databases of dental assistants and dentistry professionals in the USA," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat.AI .

Find a Dental Assistant

The ideal way for marketers, sales professionals, or dental recruiters to get in touch with dental assistants, dentist assistants, dentistry assistants, healthcare providers, and other medical professionals, is by using a dental assistant email list or medical list of DAs. The database of dental assistants from Heartbeat.AI has over 207,000 verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other dentistry specific oral and medical data with an accuracy rate of more than 95%.

The ideal users of this dental assistant database are those who want to contact dental assistants and other dental care professionals such as dentists , oral doctors and registered nurses that may assist in more complex dental surgeries. Targeting dental assistants is ideal, as this list contains all licensed dental assistants in the United States.

Search for Dentist Assistants By Specialty

Many dentist assistants have the abbreviation DA or D.A. after their name. For Dentist Assistants, "DA" refers to "dental assistant". To become a dental assistant, educational requirements vary from state-to-state. Some states require dental assistants to graduate from an accredited program and pass an exam. In other states, there are no formal educational requirements, and dental assistants learn through on-the-job training. While other states require dental assistants to graduate from an accredited program and pass an exam. Most programs are offered by community colleges, although they also may be offered by vocational or technical schools.

List of Dental Assistant (DA) Organizations

The three main national organizations serving dental assistants include:

American Dental Assistants Association ( ADAA )

National Dental Assistant Association ( NDAA )

Dental Assisting National Board ( DANB )

The Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) is recognized by the American Dental Association as the national certification board for dental assistants. More than 36,000 dental assistants hold DANB certification, and each year, DANB issues nearly 50,000 certificates to those who pass its national and state exams.

Sometimes you may need to find a dental assistant near you that is a dentistry specialist in a certain healthcare profession. If you have to try and find the phone number by searching Google, or having purchased an outdated list in the past, this could be frustrating and a waste of time.

To reach your target dental assistant demographic quickly, you can use the Heartbeat.AI database as part of your dental marketing plan or dental recruiting campaign. Easily find, sort, and filter a dental assistant or any healthcare professional by specialty. The dental assistant mailing database is a time-saving resource for sales and marketing teams seeking dental leads because it can be converted into sales in less time. Access the database for finding a dentist assistant by specialty using this medical list of dentist assistants .

Lookup Dental Assistants or Dental Offices Near Me

Consumers can find a dental assistant near them by using the dental assistant phone numbers directory. Filter the database by location and search for the dental assistants office in your geographic area. To locate a dental assistant by name, with a few clicks you can find a list of DAs in the database by filtering by their first name, last name, specialty area, credentials, and more. Finding a dentist office by the types of insurance accepted, is another good way to find a dentistry or healthcare professional near you.

About Heartbeat AI's Dental Assistant and Dentist Database Lists

Heartbeat.AI is an easy-to-use searchable database of over 11+ million licensed healthcare providers in the United States. Quickly lookup and search healthcare providers verified personal and business contact information. Compile medical lists with speed and accuracy, unrivaled by other platforms.

Eliminate your prospecting, sourcing, or recruiting time. If you are a healthcare, medical, or pharmaceutical sales rep or recruiter, you have an instant competitive advantage when engaging hard-to-reach healthcare providers. You close more deals with short sales cycles. Bring on more new hires, fill open positions in shorter time frames, all through active and passive recruitment.

Healthcare Industry Problem: Only 30% of healthcare providers have a LinkedIn account, making outreach overly competitive and exhausting to search, discover, and connect with the hidden 70% that do not have social media profiles.

Heartbeat.AI Solution: Aggregates 100% of American healthcare providers with matching cell phone numbers and personal email addresses, reducing your sales prospecting time or recruiting time-to-hire by up to 10x or more.

Heartbeat.AI by the Numbers: 11+ million USA Healthcare Professionals, 8.8+ million Direct Cell / Mobile Phone Numbers, 9.3+ million Personal Email Addresses, 6+ million Direct Dial Telephone Numbers, plus search by 22 filters and over 850+ healthcare taxonomy specialty are data points to customize your medical list in minutes.

