Dental 3D Printing Market by Type of Printing Technology, Application Area, Type of Printing Material and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

INTRODUCTION. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a method of producing 3-dimensional objects layer-by-layer, using a computer aided design. Owing to its ability to print complex models using a wide range of materials, 3D printing has applications across various industries, including dental, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, food, fashion, mechanical engineering and other manufacturing industries.

In recent years, the adoption of 3D printers has risen at a commendable pace, specifically in the dental industry. This is primarily due to the increasing scope of inhouse dental 3D printing, growth in digital dentistry business and rise in the demand for 3D printed products. 3D printing in dental industry is an advanced solution which produces high quality and more accurate dental products (including, crown and bridges, dentures, surgical guides and dental implants). Moreover, the process of dental 3D printing is time saving and economical for both the patients and dentists. Driven by the growing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand for high quality dental products, the dental 3D printing market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Dental 3D Printing Market, 2023-2035: Distribution by Type of Printing Technology (Vat Polymerization Technology, Powder Bed Fusion Technology, Polyjet Technology, Metal Extrusion Technology and Other Technologies), Application Area (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Dental Implants and Other Applications), Type of Printing Material (Resins, Plastics, Metals, Ceramics and Other Materials) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the field of dental 3D printing. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.



Advantages of Dental 3D Printing

The conventional dental product manufacturing methods are fraught with several challenges, including poor quality and accuracy of dental products, time-consuming printing processes and high cost of dental products. Dental 3D printing offers more treatment choices for both patients and clinicians in economical prices, while increasing the quality of care and services provided to the patients. Further, given that 3D printing is a digitalized process, the products manufactured using it can be easily customized (even the complex dental structures), and, therefore, offers more precise and accurate solutions for dental applications.



Key Drivers in the Dental 3D Printing Market

Several factors, including growing incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, challenges associated with conventional methods of dental product manufacturing and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, have led to the high adoption of dental 3D printers. Additionally, dental 3D printers can produce highly accurate restorations, orthodontic models, dentures, aligners, crowns, retainers, bridges, as well as surgical guides, from various types of materials, including resins, plastics, metals, ceramics and other materials.



Current Market Landscape of Dental 3D Printing

The current market landscape features around 230 dental 3D printers, manufactured by more than 75 players across the globe. The developer landscape features a mix of large, mid-sized and small companies, which claim to have the required expertise to offer dental 3D printers for use across different dental applications. Additionally, various recent developments aimed at revolutionizing the dental 3D printing industry with latest 3D printing technologies indicate that the printer manufacturers are upgrading their printer capabilities and infrastructure to accommodate the current and anticipated demand for dental 3D printed products.



Market Size of the Dental 3D Printing Market

Driven by the rising prevalence of dental diseases across the world and increasing adoption of the advanced dental 3D printing technologies, the dental 3D printing market is anticipated to grow at an annualized growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the period 2023-2035. Presently, close to 75% of the market is captured by players based in North America and Europe.



Who are the Key Players in the Dental 3D Printing Market

Examples of key players engaged in this domain (the full list of players is captured in the main report) include 3D Systems, Asiga, BEGO, Carbon, Digital Wax Systems (DWS), Formlabs, Prodways, Rapid Shape, SprintRay and Stratasys.



The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of dental 3D printing market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

A general overview of dental 3D printing, highlighting details on technologies used in dental 3D printers and applications of 3D printing in the dental industry. It also presents information on the advantages and limitations associated with dental 3D printing. Additionally, it features a discussion on the future prospects within this domain.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of around 230 dental 3D printers, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of product(s) printed (crowns / bridges / dentures, working models, surgical guides, aligners/ hawley retainers/ brackets, implants, gingival masks and others), application area(s) (prosthodontics, orthodontics and dental implants), type of printing technology (digital light processing (DLP), stereolithography (SLA), liquid crystal display (LCD), selective laser melting (SLM), radio-frequency identification (RFID), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), masked stereolithography (MSLA), carbon digital light synthesis (Carbon DLS), polyjet, melted extrusion modelling (MEM), powder bed fusion, subpixel micro scan (SMS), multijet and others), type of printing process (vat photopolymerization, powder bed fusion, polyjet, material extrusion and others), type of printing material(s) (resins, polymers, metals, ceramics and others / unspecified), printer wavelength (upto 405 nm and above 405 nm), type of connectivity (ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, cloud and others / undisclosed), printing speed (below 50 mm/hour, 50-100 mm/hour, 101-150 mm/hour, 151-200 mm/hour, 201-25 mm/hour, 251-300 mm/hour and others), layer thickness of printed products (below 50 µm, 50-100 µm, 101-150 µm, 151-200 µm and above 200 µm), printer resolution (below 50 µm, 50-100 µm, above 100 µm and others) and printer price (below USD 10,000, USD 10,000-50,000, USD 50,000-100,000, above USD 100,000 and undisclosed). In addition, it provides details on the dental 3D printer manufacturers, along with analysis based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of dental 3D printers offered).

A product competitiveness analysis of the dental 3D printers, based on supplier power (in terms of the experience of the developer) and product competitiveness (in terms of number of products printed, application area, printing process, type of printing material, wavelength, type of connectivity, layer thickness of printed products, resolution and printer price).

Elaborate profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on proprietary scoring criteria) engaged in dental 3D printing domain. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its dental 3D printer portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2018, covering instances of product integration agreements, distribution agreements, technology utilization agreements, acquisitions and mergers, commercialization agreements, service alliances, product development agreements, technology integration agreements, research and development agreements and others. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships) and regional distribution of collaborations.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted related to dental 3D printing, since 2019, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical location, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age and leading players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted). It also features a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent characteristics and patent valuation analysis.

A Bowman’s strategy clock framework to understand the pricing strategy of the dental 3D printer offered by a company, along with its competitive position in the market. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of dental 3D printers based upon their characteristics.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the dental 3D printing market over the coming years. We have provided an informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period, 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have been further segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of printing technology (vat polymerization technology, powder bed fusion technology, polyjet technology, metal extrusion technology and other technologies), application area (prosthodontics, orthodontics, dental implants and other applications), type of printing material (resins, plastics, metals, ceramics and other materials) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic approach of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: What is the growth rate of the dental 3D printing market?

Answer: The global dental 3D printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2035.



Question 2: Which region captures the largest share of the dental 3D printing market?

Answer: Currently, North America captures 45% of the global dental 3D printing market. Further, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest pace during the forecasted period.



Question 3: Which printing technology currently accounts for the largest share in the dental 3D printing?

Answer: The vat polymerization technology segment currently captures the largest share (60%) of the overall dental 3D printing market. This trend is unlikely to change during the forecasted period.

Question 4: Which application area currently holds the largest share in the dental 3D printing market?

Answer: Presently, the prosthodontics segment (55%) accounts for the largest share in the global dental 3D printing market.



Question 5: What is the partnership and collaboration trend in the dental 3D printing domain?

Answer: A significant rise in the partnership activity was witnessed over the last two years, accounting for more than 60% of the total deals inked in the dental 3D printing domain. Further, more than 25% of the deals were for product integration agreements.



Question 6: How many patents have been filed / granted related to dental 3D printing in the recent years?

Answer: More than 520 patents have been filed / granted for dental 3D printing by various stakeholders, since 2019, indicating an increase in research, and subsequently, the expansion of intellectual capital in this domain.



Question 7: How is 3D printing used in the dental industry?

Answer: 3D Printing in dental industry is used to manufacture several dental products, such as crowns, bridges, dentures, working models, brackets, aligners, surgical guides and frameworks for implant and dental restorations.



Question 8: How many dental 3D printers are currently available in the market?

Answer: Currently, around 230 dental 3D printers are available for use across wide range of dental applications.



Question 9: Which 3D printers are best for dentistry?

Answer: Printers using vat polymerization as printing technology are the best printers for dentistry. Example of some printers using this technology include, AccuFab-L4D, Form 3B+, Einstein™ 3D Printer, Envision One, Planmeca Creo® C5, DENTIQ, NextDent 5100 and Pro95S.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Dental 3D Printing Market, 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our report. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the dental 3D printing market in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 3 provides a general overview of dental 3D printing, highlighting details on technologies used in dental 3D printers and applications of 3D printing in the dental industry. It also presents information on the advantages and limitations associated with dental 3D printing. Additionally, it features a discussion on the future prospects within this domain.



Chapter 4 includes information of around 230 dental 3D printers currently available for use across wide range of dental applications. The chapter features an elaborate analysis of dental 3D printers based on several relevant parameters, such as types of product(s) printed (crowns / bridges / dentures, working models, surgical guides, aligners/ hawley retainers/ brackets, implants, gingival masks and others), application area(s) (prosthodontics, orthodontics and dental implants), type of printing technology (digital light processing (DLP), stereolithography (SLA), liquid crystal display (LCD), selective laser melting (SLM), radio-frequency identification (RFID), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), masked stereolithography (MSLA), carbon digital light synthesis (Carbon DLS), polyjet, melted extrusion modelling (MEM), powder bed fusion, subpixel micro scan (SMS), multijet and others), type of printing process (vat photopolymerization, powder bed fusion, polyjet, material extrusion and others), type of printing material(s) (resins, polymers, metals, ceramics and others / unspecified), printer wavelength (upto 405 nm and above 405 nm), type of connectivity (ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, cloud and others / undisclosed), printing speed (below 50 mm/hour, 50-100 mm/hour, 101-150 mm/hour, 151-200 mm/hour, 201-25 mm/hour, 251-300 mm/hour and others), layer thickness of printed products (below 50 µm, 50-100 µm, 101-150 µm, 151-200 µm and above 200 µm), printer resolution (below 50 µm, 50-100 µm, above 100 µm and others) and printer price (below USD 10,000, USD 10,000-50,000, USD 50,000-100,000, above USD 100,000 and undisclosed). In addition, it provides details on the dental 3D printer manufacturers, along with analysis based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of dental 3D printers offered).



Chapter 5 presents a product competitiveness analysis of the dental 3D printers, based on supplier power (in terms of the experience of the developer) and product competitiveness (in terms of number of products printed, application area, printing process, type of printing material, wavelength, type of connectivity, layer thickness of printed products, resolution and printer price).



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of the prominent dental 3D printer manufacturers (shortlisted based on proprietary scoring criteria). Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its dental 3D printer portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features an analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2018. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model (product integration agreements, distribution agreements, technology utilization agreements, acquisitions and mergers, commercialization agreements, service alliances, product development agreements, technology integration agreements, research and development agreements and others), most active players (in terms of number of partnerships inked) and regional distribution (continent and country-wise) of partnership activity.



Chapter 8 provides an insightful analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted related to dental 3D printing, since 2019, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical locations, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age and leading players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted). It also features a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent characteristics and patent valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 presents a Bowman’s strategy clock framework to understand the pricing strategy of the dental 3D printer offered by a company, along with its competitive position in the market. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of dental 3D printers based upon their characteristics.



Chapter 10 features a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the dental 3D printing market, till 2035. We have segregated the current and future opportunity based on type of printing technology (vat polymerization technology, powder bed fusion technology, polyjet technology, metal extrusion technology and other technologies), application area (prosthodontics, orthodontics, dental implants and other applications), type of printing material (resins, plastics, metals, ceramics and other materials) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world).



Chapter 11 presents the summary of the overall report. The chapter provides the key takeaways from the report and expresses our independent opinion of the dental 3D printing market, based on the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 12 provides the transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in offering dental 3D printers.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in this report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

