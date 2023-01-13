Dental 3D Printing Market by Type of Printing Technology, Application Area, Type of Printing Material and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

ReportLinker
·15 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

INTRODUCTION. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a method of producing 3-dimensional objects layer-by-layer, using a computer aided design. Owing to its ability to print complex models using a wide range of materials, 3D printing has applications across various industries, including dental, aerospace, automotive, healthcare, food, fashion, mechanical engineering and other manufacturing industries.

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Type of Printing Technology, Application Area, Type of Printing Material and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380615/?utm_source=GNW
In recent years, the adoption of 3D printers has risen at a commendable pace, specifically in the dental industry. This is primarily due to the increasing scope of inhouse dental 3D printing, growth in digital dentistry business and rise in the demand for 3D printed products. 3D printing in dental industry is an advanced solution which produces high quality and more accurate dental products (including, crown and bridges, dentures, surgical guides and dental implants). Moreover, the process of dental 3D printing is time saving and economical for both the patients and dentists. Driven by the growing prevalence of dental diseases and rising demand for high quality dental products, the dental 3D printing market is anticipated to witness a steady growth in the foreseen future.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The Dental 3D Printing Market, 2023-2035: Distribution by Type of Printing Technology (Vat Polymerization Technology, Powder Bed Fusion Technology, Polyjet Technology, Metal Extrusion Technology and Other Technologies), Application Area (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Dental Implants and Other Applications), Type of Printing Material (Resins, Plastics, Metals, Ceramics and Other Materials) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the field of dental 3D printing. The report answers many key questions related to this domain.

Advantages of Dental 3D Printing
The conventional dental product manufacturing methods are fraught with several challenges, including poor quality and accuracy of dental products, time-consuming printing processes and high cost of dental products. Dental 3D printing offers more treatment choices for both patients and clinicians in economical prices, while increasing the quality of care and services provided to the patients. Further, given that 3D printing is a digitalized process, the products manufactured using it can be easily customized (even the complex dental structures), and, therefore, offers more precise and accurate solutions for dental applications.

Key Drivers in the Dental 3D Printing Market
Several factors, including growing incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, challenges associated with conventional methods of dental product manufacturing and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, have led to the high adoption of dental 3D printers. Additionally, dental 3D printers can produce highly accurate restorations, orthodontic models, dentures, aligners, crowns, retainers, bridges, as well as surgical guides, from various types of materials, including resins, plastics, metals, ceramics and other materials.

Current Market Landscape of Dental 3D Printing
The current market landscape features around 230 dental 3D printers, manufactured by more than 75 players across the globe. The developer landscape features a mix of large, mid-sized and small companies, which claim to have the required expertise to offer dental 3D printers for use across different dental applications. Additionally, various recent developments aimed at revolutionizing the dental 3D printing industry with latest 3D printing technologies indicate that the printer manufacturers are upgrading their printer capabilities and infrastructure to accommodate the current and anticipated demand for dental 3D printed products.

Market Size of the Dental 3D Printing Market
Driven by the rising prevalence of dental diseases across the world and increasing adoption of the advanced dental 3D printing technologies, the dental 3D printing market is anticipated to grow at an annualized growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the period 2023-2035. Presently, close to 75% of the market is captured by players based in North America and Europe.

Who are the Key Players in the Dental 3D Printing Market
Examples of key players engaged in this domain (the full list of players is captured in the main report) include 3D Systems, Asiga, BEGO, Carbon, Digital Wax Systems (DWS), Formlabs, Prodways, Rapid Shape, SprintRay and Stratasys.

The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies. Amongst other elements, the report includes:
An executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of dental 3D printing market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.
A general overview of dental 3D printing, highlighting details on technologies used in dental 3D printers and applications of 3D printing in the dental industry. It also presents information on the advantages and limitations associated with dental 3D printing. Additionally, it features a discussion on the future prospects within this domain.
A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of around 230 dental 3D printers, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of product(s) printed (crowns / bridges / dentures, working models, surgical guides, aligners/ hawley retainers/ brackets, implants, gingival masks and others), application area(s) (prosthodontics, orthodontics and dental implants), type of printing technology (digital light processing (DLP), stereolithography (SLA), liquid crystal display (LCD), selective laser melting (SLM), radio-frequency identification (RFID), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), masked stereolithography (MSLA), carbon digital light synthesis (Carbon DLS), polyjet, melted extrusion modelling (MEM), powder bed fusion, subpixel micro scan (SMS), multijet and others), type of printing process (vat photopolymerization, powder bed fusion, polyjet, material extrusion and others), type of printing material(s) (resins, polymers, metals, ceramics and others / unspecified), printer wavelength (upto 405 nm and above 405 nm), type of connectivity (ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, cloud and others / undisclosed), printing speed (below 50 mm/hour, 50-100 mm/hour, 101-150 mm/hour, 151-200 mm/hour, 201-25 mm/hour, 251-300 mm/hour and others), layer thickness of printed products (below 50 µm, 50-100 µm, 101-150 µm, 151-200 µm and above 200 µm), printer resolution (below 50 µm, 50-100 µm, above 100 µm and others) and printer price (below USD 10,000, USD 10,000-50,000, USD 50,000-100,000, above USD 100,000 and undisclosed). In addition, it provides details on the dental 3D printer manufacturers, along with analysis based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of dental 3D printers offered).
A product competitiveness analysis of the dental 3D printers, based on supplier power (in terms of the experience of the developer) and product competitiveness (in terms of number of products printed, application area, printing process, type of printing material, wavelength, type of connectivity, layer thickness of printed products, resolution and printer price).
Elaborate profiles of the prominent players (shortlisted based on proprietary scoring criteria) engaged in dental 3D printing domain. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its dental 3D printer portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
An analysis of partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2018, covering instances of product integration agreements, distribution agreements, technology utilization agreements, acquisitions and mergers, commercialization agreements, service alliances, product development agreements, technology integration agreements, research and development agreements and others. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships) and regional distribution of collaborations.
An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted related to dental 3D printing, since 2019, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical location, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age and leading players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted). It also features a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent characteristics and patent valuation analysis.
A Bowman’s strategy clock framework to understand the pricing strategy of the dental 3D printer offered by a company, along with its competitive position in the market. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of dental 3D printers based upon their characteristics.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the dental 3D printing market over the coming years. We have provided an informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the period, 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have been further segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of printing technology (vat polymerization technology, powder bed fusion technology, polyjet technology, metal extrusion technology and other technologies), application area (prosthodontics, orthodontics, dental implants and other applications), type of printing material (resins, plastics, metals, ceramics and other materials) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic approach of the industry’s evolution.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.

The secondary sources of information include:
Annual reports
Investor presentations
SEC filings
Industry databases
News releases from company websites
Government policy documents
Industry analysts’ views

While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
Question 1: What is the growth rate of the dental 3D printing market?
Answer: The global dental 3D printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2035.

Question 2: Which region captures the largest share of the dental 3D printing market?
Answer: Currently, North America captures 45% of the global dental 3D printing market. Further, Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest pace during the forecasted period.

Question 3: Which printing technology currently accounts for the largest share in the dental 3D printing?
Answer: The vat polymerization technology segment currently captures the largest share (60%) of the overall dental 3D printing market. This trend is unlikely to change during the forecasted period.
Question 4: Which application area currently holds the largest share in the dental 3D printing market?
Answer: Presently, the prosthodontics segment (55%) accounts for the largest share in the global dental 3D printing market.

Question 5: What is the partnership and collaboration trend in the dental 3D printing domain?
Answer: A significant rise in the partnership activity was witnessed over the last two years, accounting for more than 60% of the total deals inked in the dental 3D printing domain. Further, more than 25% of the deals were for product integration agreements.

Question 6: How many patents have been filed / granted related to dental 3D printing in the recent years?
Answer: More than 520 patents have been filed / granted for dental 3D printing by various stakeholders, since 2019, indicating an increase in research, and subsequently, the expansion of intellectual capital in this domain.

Question 7: How is 3D printing used in the dental industry?
Answer: 3D Printing in dental industry is used to manufacture several dental products, such as crowns, bridges, dentures, working models, brackets, aligners, surgical guides and frameworks for implant and dental restorations.

Question 8: How many dental 3D printers are currently available in the market?
Answer: Currently, around 230 dental 3D printers are available for use across wide range of dental applications.

Question 9: Which 3D printers are best for dentistry?
Answer: Printers using vat polymerization as printing technology are the best printers for dentistry. Example of some printers using this technology include, AccuFab-L4D, Form 3B+, Einstein™ 3D Printer, Envision One, Planmeca Creo® C5, DENTIQ, NextDent 5100 and Pro95S.

CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Dental 3D Printing Market, 2023-2035.

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our report. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the dental 3D printing market in the short to mid-term, and long term.
Chapter 3 provides a general overview of dental 3D printing, highlighting details on technologies used in dental 3D printers and applications of 3D printing in the dental industry. It also presents information on the advantages and limitations associated with dental 3D printing. Additionally, it features a discussion on the future prospects within this domain.

Chapter 4 includes information of around 230 dental 3D printers currently available for use across wide range of dental applications. The chapter features an elaborate analysis of dental 3D printers based on several relevant parameters, such as types of product(s) printed (crowns / bridges / dentures, working models, surgical guides, aligners/ hawley retainers/ brackets, implants, gingival masks and others), application area(s) (prosthodontics, orthodontics and dental implants), type of printing technology (digital light processing (DLP), stereolithography (SLA), liquid crystal display (LCD), selective laser melting (SLM), radio-frequency identification (RFID), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), masked stereolithography (MSLA), carbon digital light synthesis (Carbon DLS), polyjet, melted extrusion modelling (MEM), powder bed fusion, subpixel micro scan (SMS), multijet and others), type of printing process (vat photopolymerization, powder bed fusion, polyjet, material extrusion and others), type of printing material(s) (resins, polymers, metals, ceramics and others / unspecified), printer wavelength (upto 405 nm and above 405 nm), type of connectivity (ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, cloud and others / undisclosed), printing speed (below 50 mm/hour, 50-100 mm/hour, 101-150 mm/hour, 151-200 mm/hour, 201-25 mm/hour, 251-300 mm/hour and others), layer thickness of printed products (below 50 µm, 50-100 µm, 101-150 µm, 151-200 µm and above 200 µm), printer resolution (below 50 µm, 50-100 µm, above 100 µm and others) and printer price (below USD 10,000, USD 10,000-50,000, USD 50,000-100,000, above USD 100,000 and undisclosed). In addition, it provides details on the dental 3D printer manufacturers, along with analysis based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading players (in terms of number of dental 3D printers offered).

Chapter 5 presents a product competitiveness analysis of the dental 3D printers, based on supplier power (in terms of the experience of the developer) and product competitiveness (in terms of number of products printed, application area, printing process, type of printing material, wavelength, type of connectivity, layer thickness of printed products, resolution and printer price).

Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of the prominent dental 3D printer manufacturers (shortlisted based on proprietary scoring criteria). Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its dental 3D printer portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Chapter 7 features an analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships inked between stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2018. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model (product integration agreements, distribution agreements, technology utilization agreements, acquisitions and mergers, commercialization agreements, service alliances, product development agreements, technology integration agreements, research and development agreements and others), most active players (in terms of number of partnerships inked) and regional distribution (continent and country-wise) of partnership activity.

Chapter 8 provides an insightful analysis of the patents that have been filed / granted related to dental 3D printing, since 2019, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, application year, geographical locations, CPC symbols, type of applicant, patent age and leading players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted). It also features a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed patent characteristics and patent valuation analysis.

Chapter 9 presents a Bowman’s strategy clock framework to understand the pricing strategy of the dental 3D printer offered by a company, along with its competitive position in the market. In addition, it presents the equation devised to calculate the likely price of dental 3D printers based upon their characteristics.

Chapter 10 features a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of the dental 3D printing market, till 2035. We have segregated the current and future opportunity based on type of printing technology (vat polymerization technology, powder bed fusion technology, polyjet technology, metal extrusion technology and other technologies), application area (prosthodontics, orthodontics, dental implants and other applications), type of printing material (resins, plastics, metals, ceramics and other materials) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world).

Chapter 11 presents the summary of the overall report. The chapter provides the key takeaways from the report and expresses our independent opinion of the dental 3D printing market, based on the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.

Chapter 12 provides the transcripts of the interviews conducted with representatives from renowned organizations that are engaged in offering dental 3D printers.

Chapter 13 is an appendix, which contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in this report.

Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06380615/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Russell, Edwards help Timberwolves beat Rockets 104-96

    D’Angelo Russell scored 22 points and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a big early deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 104-96 Sunday night for their fourth straight win. Minnesota scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take an 88-81 lead. Rudy Gobert had four points in that span and Taurean Prince added a 3-pointer. Houston missed six shots and had a turnover to help the Timberwolves go on top. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a dunk for Houston’s first points of

  • Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a division title clinched, a bye week ahead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni essentially called for a snow day: Everyone stay home on Monday. Players and coaches, rest up. There’s a potentially lengthy postseason grind ahead. No thanks, Jalen Hurts said. The Pro Bowl QB asked Sirianni right after the Eagles wrapped up a 14-win season if they could get back to work. “Let’s go watch some tape,” Sirianni said Hurts told him. So Sirianni said Monday morning on his weekly radio sp

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Purdy leads 49ers to 10th straight win, 38-13 over Cardinals

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular sea

  • Conor Timmins becoming essential to Leafs' blue line

    The Maple Leafs suddenly appear to have incredible depth on the blue line, and Conor Timmins is giving Sheldon Keefe no reason to take him out of the lineup. In his 53rd NHL game, against Philadelphia, the 24-year-old defenceman scored his first big league goal to go with impressive performances since his November trade to Toronto.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Connor McDavid's 5 best goals of the 2022-23 NHL season

    Connor McDavid is having a phenomenal season, even by his lofty standards. Here are his best goals of the year (so far).

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg