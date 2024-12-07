Dent leads New Mexico against New Mexico State after 20-point performance

New Mexico State Aggies (3-5) at New Mexico Lobos (7-2, 1-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -19.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces New Mexico State after Donovan Dent scored 20 points in New Mexico's 83-77 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos are 5-0 on their home court. New Mexico averages 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-2 away from home. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

New Mexico makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). New Mexico State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Lobos.

Robert Carpenter is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.6 points for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press