Denso and Mahle Among Major Suppliers in the Automotive HVAC Market | GlobalData Plc

Denso's strength remains its reliance on domestic powertrain and thermal business with Toyota

LONDON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Automotive Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Market and Trend Analysis by Technology, Key Companies and Forecast, 2021-2036” report offered by GlobalData Plc, provides a comprehensive overview of the global automotive heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends, and market size forecasts.

Once a premium feature, HVAC is nearing ubiquity globally, but that is not stopping further development. Also, electrified vehicles are increasing the pressure on HVAC systems to become more efficient. As well as efficiency there’s a big push to improve the cabin air quality provided by HVAC systems.

There are now just four major suppliers of automotive HVAC systems worldwide. These include Japan’s Denso, Mahle (having acquired Behr, Delphi’s thermal business, and Keihin Corp), Valeo, and Hanon Systems (formerly HVCC). All these companies supply on a global scale and have varying market positions depending upon individual geographic markets and regions. Others include Marelli and Sanden.

Key Highlights of the Automotive HVAC Market

  • Current development activity among the major suppliers of HVAC systems is focused on improving efficiency and fuel consumption.

  • Demand for automatic air conditioning systems has been increasing in the past few years.

  • Cabin air quality is set to become a major factor in the vehicle manufacturers marketing portfolio.

  • Emphasis is being placed on energy efficient systems which have been designed to improve emissions reduction and fuel consumption.

Competitive Landscape

  • The European HVAC market has been dominated by two suppliers throughout the past decade, Germany’s Behr and France’s Valeo being the two major suppliers jostling for position.

  • Denso continues to dominate the market for OE HVAC systems in Japan.

  • In February 2021, Mahle took over the air conditioning business in Japan, Thailand, and the US from the former Keihin Corp (now Hitachi Astemo).

  • Mahle Behr dominated the North American market following its acquisition of Delphi’s thermal systems business.

Leading Companies in the Automotive HVAC Market

  • Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)

  • Denso Corporation

  • Hanon Systems

  • Mahle GmbH

  • Marelli

  • Valeo SA

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)

BHTC’s product range includes climate control panels, control units for electric PTC auxiliary heaters, blower controllers, and climate sensors. The supplier develops and produces control panel platforms with customer software as well as complete systems with its own control algorithms. The company employs 2,390 people and offers full systems development for vehicle air conditioning and engine cooling. BHTC claims to produce some 900 million parts and 20 million modules and components annually. Electronic climate control panels are the most important product group and the range extends from simple, mechanical panels to semi-automatic and fully automated control panels.

Denso Corporation

Denso Thermal Systems is the global market leader in passenger car HVAC and is a leading technology developer. Accordingly, it is a major competitor for all the other established suppliers in the market. Its association with Toyota is a particular strength and is a major factor in the company’s successful expansion in overseas markets. With around 50 percent of its sales made to Toyota Group companies, its prospects are closely linked to those of Toyota and in the recent past, it has been affected by a change in Toyota’s fortunes. This has resulted in a concerted effort to find new business outside the Toyota Group, which has proved reasonably successful in Europe and to a lesser extent in North America.

Hanon Systems
The main products of the integrated Hanon Systems include R744 climate system, modular multi-zone HVAC, climate controls, auto defog/demist systems, fluid transport systems, compressors, heat exchangers, and battery cooling modules. Hanon Systems manufactures three types of compressors: fixed, variable and electric for hybrid and full-electric vehicles. Its variable swashplate compressor is designed to vary the duty cycle and automatically adjusts the displacement to match the cooling demand.

Automotive HVAC Market Report Scope

This report contains an overview of the automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from GlobalData's extensive range of sources.

Reasons to Buy

This report has been extracted from GlobalData's regularly updated online Automotive Intelligence Center. Containing content, tools and services not found in this report, GlobalData's AIC offers a cost-effective multi-user car market research solution.

Automotive HVAC Market Overview

Leading Companies

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC), Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, Mahle GmbH, Marelli, Valeo SA, and Others

FAQs

Which are the leading companies in the automotive HVAC market?

The leading companies in the automotive HVAC market are Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC), Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, Mahle GmbH, Marelli, and Valeo SA.

Table of Contents

1. Main Trends in the Sector

2. PESTER Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Environmental

Regulatory

3. Companies

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Mahle GmbH

Pierburg

Valeo SA

Others

4. Forecasts

5. Markets

Market prospects

China

Europe

Japan

North America

6. Technologies

Automatic, standard and multi-zone air conditioning systems

Compact and hybrid/electric air conditioning systems

Compressor technology

Control systems and the user interface

Hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturers adopt similar approaches

Other

Refrigerant technology

Systems to reduce fuel consumption

7. Archive

MAHLE's protracted route to majority shareholding in Behr

8. Appendix

What is this Report About?

About us

