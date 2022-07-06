Denso and Mahle Among Major Suppliers in the Automotive HVAC Market | GlobalData Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd

Denso's strength remains its reliance on domestic powertrain and thermal business with Toyota

Once a premium feature, HVAC is nearing ubiquity globally, but that is not stopping further development. Also, electrified vehicles are increasing the pressure on HVAC systems to become more efficient. As well as efficiency there’s a big push to improve the cabin air quality provided by HVAC systems.

There are now just four major suppliers of automotive HVAC systems worldwide. These include Japan’s Denso, Mahle (having acquired Behr, Delphi’s thermal business, and Keihin Corp), Valeo, and Hanon Systems (formerly HVCC). All these companies supply on a global scale and have varying market positions depending upon individual geographic markets and regions. Others include Marelli and Sanden.

Key Highlights of the Automotive HVAC Market

Current development activity among the major suppliers of HVAC systems is focused on improving efficiency and fuel consumption.

Demand for automatic air conditioning systems has been increasing in the past few years.

Cabin air quality is set to become a major factor in the vehicle manufacturers marketing portfolio.

Emphasis is being placed on energy efficient systems which have been designed to improve emissions reduction and fuel consumption.

Competitive Landscape

The European HVAC market has been dominated by two suppliers throughout the past decade, Germany’s Behr and France’s Valeo being the two major suppliers jostling for position.

Denso continues to dominate the market for OE HVAC systems in Japan.

In February 2021, Mahle took over the air conditioning business in Japan, Thailand, and the US from the former Keihin Corp (now Hitachi Astemo).

Mahle Behr dominated the North American market following its acquisition of Delphi’s thermal systems business.

Leading Companies in the Automotive HVAC Market

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Mahle GmbH

Marelli

Valeo SA

Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC)

BHTC’s product range includes climate control panels, control units for electric PTC auxiliary heaters, blower controllers, and climate sensors. The supplier develops and produces control panel platforms with customer software as well as complete systems with its own control algorithms. The company employs 2,390 people and offers full systems development for vehicle air conditioning and engine cooling. BHTC claims to produce some 900 million parts and 20 million modules and components annually. Electronic climate control panels are the most important product group and the range extends from simple, mechanical panels to semi-automatic and fully automated control panels.

Denso Corporation

Denso Thermal Systems is the global market leader in passenger car HVAC and is a leading technology developer. Accordingly, it is a major competitor for all the other established suppliers in the market. Its association with Toyota is a particular strength and is a major factor in the company’s successful expansion in overseas markets. With around 50 percent of its sales made to Toyota Group companies, its prospects are closely linked to those of Toyota and in the recent past, it has been affected by a change in Toyota’s fortunes. This has resulted in a concerted effort to find new business outside the Toyota Group, which has proved reasonably successful in Europe and to a lesser extent in North America.

Hanon Systems

The main products of the integrated Hanon Systems include R744 climate system, modular multi-zone HVAC, climate controls, auto defog/demist systems, fluid transport systems, compressors, heat exchangers, and battery cooling modules. Hanon Systems manufactures three types of compressors: fixed, variable and electric for hybrid and full-electric vehicles. Its variable swashplate compressor is designed to vary the duty cycle and automatically adjusts the displacement to match the cooling demand.

Automotive HVAC Market Report Scope

This report contains an overview of the automotive sector along with detailed related component forecasts, supported by information drawn from GlobalData's extensive range of sources.

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

