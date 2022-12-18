Dense fog blanketing the central San Joaquin Valley. ‘Please use extreme caution.’

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a dense fog advisory through 1 p.m. Sunday.

The weather service said visibility could drop to less than 200 feet.

“Be sure to drive with low beams on and slow down in reduced visibility,” the weather service wrote in a tweet.

Travel impacts will be significant. If at all possible, make other travel plans. If you must travel, use low beam headlights and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. pic.twitter.com/9EOP361kXx — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 18, 2022

The Fresno Police Department echoed that with a social media post.

“Please use extreme caution tonight if you need to be out driving. The fog is dense and difficult to see through in places. Slow down and be hyper alert,” police wrote.

Fog formed overnight into Saturday morning and later cleared in Fresno by the afternoon before reforming late in the day.

Fog is dense throughout the central San Joaquin Valley. The weather service said “while not all of Interstate 5 from Merced to Kern Counties is showing dense fog, the patchy nature of the fog makes it extra dangerous as visibility can drop to zero in minutes.”

The weather service called it a “rare day when even Interstate 5 across the Central California Interior is showing dense fog.

A rare day when even Interstate 5 across the Central California Interior is showing dense fog. While not all of Interstate 5 from Merced to Kern Counties is showing dense fog, the patchy nature of the fog makes it extra dangerous as visibility can drop to zero in minutes. pic.twitter.com/Gah2E7zh6y — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) December 18, 2022