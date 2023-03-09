Denny's Is Giving Away Free Coffee for Daylight Savings to Help with the Lost Hour of Sleep

Denny's Giving Away Free Coffee

Denny's

Denny's is celebrating its 70th anniversary by giving away coffee, just in time for Daylight Saving Time.

The breakfast restaurant chain is serving up a free cup on March 13 — the day after clocks spring forward, eliminating an hour of sleep for many Americans.

Members of Denny's Rewards program will get the perk by redeeming a coffee coupon in their digital wallet, according to a company press release. Customers who are not members of the loyalty club can sign up to get the freebie as well.

RELATED: Starbucks Drops a New Cinnamon Caramel Drink for Spring

Coffee fans in New York City will get an additional opportunity to enjoy the java when the chain sets up a pop-up coffee bar in Flatiron Plaza at 23rd Street and Broadway, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. The pop-up will feature retro diner countertops and cushioned bar stools.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The digital coupon, part of the company's new "It's Diner Time" promotion, is good from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Monday, and only valid for in-store dining.

Starbucks Drops Spring Menu with Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks

RELATED: KFC Brings Back the Bun-less Double Down Chicken Sandwich After Nearly a Decade

In more coffee news, Starbucks recently dropped their spring lineup, which includes a new cold beverage to usher in warmer weather — a cinnamon caramel cream nitro cold brew.

The menu item, available now, combines cinnamon and caramel flavors mixed into a classic Starbucks nitro cold brew. It's topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce topping.