Denny Morrison: Just walking into opening ceremonies will be Olympic win

After a motorcycle accident in 2015 almost took Olympic speed skater Denny Morrison’s life, just walking through the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics will symbolize a huge victory.

“If I can walk in the opening ceremonies, and reflect upon the last two to three years, and what I’ve gone through, and how patient I’ve been and how hard I’ve worked to overcome this infinitely long number of setbacks, that’ll be the moment.” The four-time medalist said.

“That’ll be a really special moment to me.”

Morrison, who is already one of the most decorated long-track speed skaters in Canadian history, will look to add to his medal total, but that will be secondary to the win he will achieve just by being in Pyeongchang.