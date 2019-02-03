Denny McCarthy's two-stroke penalty at Waste Management Phoenix Open rescinded

Denny McCarthy’s two-stroke penalty at the Waste Management Phoenix Open for a violation of a new rule was rescinded on Saturday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Friday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open for violating one of the new Rules of Golf.

McCarthy and his caddie had allegedly violated rule 10.2b(4), which states that “the player’s caddie must not deliberately stand … (in) the line of play behind the ball for any reason” once a player starts taking his stance. The rule was one of several that were introduced on Jan. 1.

The violation was similar to one that Haotong Li was assessed at the Dubai Desert Classic last week, which cost him a top-10 finish and nearly $100,000.

Just one day later, however, the U.S. Golf Association, the R&A and the PGA Tour announced that the penalty had been rescinded. They also announced that Justin Thomas would not be penalized for a similar situation on Friday.

Official Statement on Denny McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/PpcPl9rHiF — USGA PR (@USGA_PR) February 2, 2019





McCarthy’s shot in question

McCarthy hit his second shot into the water on No. 15 at TPC Scottsdale on Friday, and dropped near the edge of the hazard.

Derek Smith, McCarthy’s caddie, then stood behind him to better evaluate the upcoming approach shot, as most caddies routinely do. McCarthy was taking practice swings, however backed away before resetting to hit the shot. By that time, Smith was well out of the way.

Because he was taking practice swings, however, it was originally deemed that he was already in his stance. When they came off the green at the end of the hole, a rules official informed them that the incident was under video review.

Just five holes later, he was informed he was to be penalized.

Denny McCarthy's two-shot penalty from Friday's round has been rescinded. Here's why: pic.twitter.com/RPCck88UMV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 2, 2019





“In no way, shape or form did I think what I did yesterday was a penalty,” McCarthy told the PGA Tour on Saturday.

His caddie, Derek Smith, echoed his statement.

“We were not trying to break that rule,” Smith told the PGA Tour. “I’ve never lined him up, I never would have, even if it was still legal. There was never any intent regardless of where I was standing. I was strictly there talking about the shot he was about to play.”

With the penalty assessed, McCarthy finished his round on Friday with a 67.

The 25-year-old was on No. 11 on Saturday when a rules official approached him and informed him that the penalty was being rescinded, improving his round to a 65. McCarthy finished on Saturday with a 71, and sits in a tie for 18th at 8-under heading into Sunday’s final round.

While the new rule is certainly something players will have to get used to, McCarthy said the incident was simply a routine interaction between him and his caddie.

“Caddies want to see what the players see,” McCarthy told the PGA Tour. “It’s not so much about alignment. They’re trying to assess the shot with the player. I just happened to be in there next to the ball, with him, on the angle that my shot was on, trying to assess the shot. In my opinion and many others, I think, also, that’s not a penalty.

“If he was in there deliberately looking at where I’m lining up and I’m setting up to the ball, and I don’t back away, yeah, I could see how that’s a two-shot penalty.”

Rickie Fowler holds a four shot lead heading into the final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open after firing a 64 on Friday. Matt Kuchar sits alone in second place at 16-under, and Thomas is one behind him at 15-under.

PGA Tour changes interpretation of rule

After the outrage of yet another violation of the rule, the PGA Tour released a statement on Saturday announcing that it will interpret the rule differently in the future.

“It is clear that there is a great deal of confusion among players and caddies on the practical application of the new rule during competition, as well as questions surrounding the language of the rule itself and how it should be interpreted,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “As a result, with the full support of the USGA and The R&A, the rule will be interpreted whereby the two aforementioned situations as well as future similar situations will not result in a penalty. McCarthy’s score has been updated accordingly. “We will be working vigorously with the USGA and The R&A over the coming days to further analyze and improve the situation with this rule. The USGA and The R&A will be making an announcement shortly.”

