Denny Hamlin wins rain-shortened Wednesday night race at Darlington

Denny Hamlin won his second race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season in Wednesday night’s Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway that was shortened by 20 laps due to a late downpour.

Hamlin was leading the race when the caution came out with 28 laps remaining after Kyle Busch spun Chase Elliott on the frontstetch. Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet made heavy contact with the inside wall as a result.

Elliott displayed his frustration with Busch after exiting his race car, displaying the middle-finger gesture to Busch as he drove by in Turn 1 during the final caution period of the race. Elliott was scored 38th in the final results.

Then the rain came. After a brief red-flag period, NASCAR officials made the race official.

Busch finished second in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones to round out the top-five finishers.

Clint Bowyer swept both stages in Wednesday night’s rain-delayed race at the 1.3660-mile egg-shaped South Carolina oval, but following a spin with 34 laps remaining, he finished 22nd after a right-rear tire went down on the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

