Denny Hamlin runs down Matt DiBenedetto for Bristol win

Jim Utter
motorsport.com

Hamlin, who started on the pole, got into second with 45 of 500 laps remaining then patiently ran down DiBenedetto, finally passing him with 11 laps to go. DiBenedetto remained close but could not get another chance to pass Hamlin back before the finish.

"I'm just want to say sorry to Matt DiBendetto and Mike Wheeler (his crew chief). I hate it," Hamlin said. "I know a win would mean a lot to that team but I got to give 110 percent to my whole team. Just sorry.

"This team gave me a great car. Everybody is doing an amazing job. We're just kicking ass."

Asked how he ran down DiBenedetto, Hamlin said, "Between my spotter and crew chief, they just stayed on me to not be anxious. I took my time. I had plenty of time. I just worked him over and worked him over. 

"I didn't want to show him the bottom (lane) until I knew I could make the pass. So I ran the top, ran the top, got the position on the bottom and finished it. We had a great car, came back from a couple laps down and here we are."

Brad Keselowski finished third, Kyle Busch was fourth and Chase Elliott completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, Kyle Busch elected not to pit and took over the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 260. He was followed by Elliott, Erik Jones, Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr.

On Lap 265, Keselowski came off Turn 2 and got around Kyle Busch to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 200 laps remaining in the race, Keselowski maintained a small lead over Kyle Busch with Elliott in third, followed by Truex and Jones.

By Lap 330, Keselowski remained the leader followed by Kyle Busch but Jones had moved his way into the third position.

Kevin Harvick, who went to the garage just before the conclusion of Stage 2, was officially declared out of the race on Lap 341 with a clutch issue. He led 28 laps early in the race.

Kyle Busch got a good run off Turn 2 on Lap 352 and went to the inside of Keselowski to take the lead. 

On Lap 362, Joey Logano and Alex Bowman made contact off Turn 2 to bring out a caution. Just before the caution, Truex had tagged the wall and was forced to drop to pit road for repairs.

The lead-lap cars elected to pit with Kyle Busch the first driver off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 371, followed by Jones, Keselowski, Elliott and Bowyer.

On Lap 373, a multi-car wrecked erupted in Turn 2 involving Blaney, Michael McDowell, David Ragan, Jimmie Johnson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Blaney appeared to have a tire go down. 

Just before the caution, Jones got around Kyle Busch to take the lead for the first time in the race.

On the restart on Lap 388, Jones led the way followed by Kyle Busch, Elliott, DiBenedetto and Keselowski.

DiBenedetto got around Jones off Turn 2 on Lap 396 to take the lead for the first time. Jones tagged the wall just after the move and fell off the pace. He eventually went to pit road under green for repairs.

With 90 to go, DiBenedetto had moved out to a 1.2-second lead over Elliott. Keselowski was third, Hamlin fourth and Kyle Busch fifth.

After 440 laps, Elliott was closing on DiBenedetto for the lead as Keselowski ran close behind in third.

With 45 laps remaining, Hamlin moved into the second position as Keselowski ran third, Elliott fourth and Kyle Busch fifth.

With 25 to go, DiBenedetto maintained a small but consistent lead over Hamlin as Keselowski remained in third.

On Lap 490, Hamlin finally worked his way around DiBenedetto to reclaim the lead.

1

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

Toyota

500

 

79

2

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

Toyota

500

0.502

93

3

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

Ford

500

6.370

91

4

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

Toyota

500

6.434

30

5

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

Chevrolet

500

6.714

33

6

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

Chevrolet

500

6.975

62

7

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

Ford

500

13.613

 

8

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

Ford

499

1 lap

 

9

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

Chevrolet

499

1 lap

9

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

Ford

499

1 lap

 

11

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

Ford

499

1 lap

 

12

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

Chevrolet

499

1 lap

 

13

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

Toyota

498

2 laps

52

14

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

Chevrolet

498

2 laps

 

15

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

Chevrolet

497

3 laps

 

16

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

Ford

497

3 laps

 

17

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

Chevrolet

497

3 laps

 

18

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

Chevrolet

497

3 laps

 

19

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

Chevrolet

496

4 laps

 

20

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

Chevrolet

496

4 laps

 

21

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

Chevrolet

496

4 laps

 

22

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

Toyota

495

5 laps

23

23

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

Ford

495

5 laps

 

24

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

Ford

494

6 laps

 

25

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

Chevrolet

490

10 laps

 

26

15

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain 

Chevrolet

490

10 laps

 

27

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

Ford

487

13 laps

 

28

54

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

Ford

485

15 laps

 

29

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

Ford

482

18 laps

 

30

27

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

Chevrolet

478

22 laps

 

31

52

United States
United States

 Kyle Weatherman 

Chevrolet

474

26 laps

 

32

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

Chevrolet

410

90 laps

 

33

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Ford

391

109 laps

 

34

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

Chevrolet

387

113 laps

 

35

53

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki 

Chevrolet

373

127 laps

 

36

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

Ford

371

129 laps

 

37

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

Ford

368

132 laps

 

38

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

Chevrolet

269

231 laps

 

39

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

Ford

244

256 laps

28

