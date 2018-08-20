Denny Hamlin reveals Darlington throwback scheme for Bojangles' Southern 500

Denny Hamlin revealed his 2018 Darlington throwback paint scheme on Monday, and the look reached back to Hamlin’s Home Tracks past for inspiration. Hamlin’s No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will look similar to his first-ever car that he ran in mini stock in 1997 at Langley Speedway and Southside Speedway in Virginia.

Hamlin, a Chesterfield, Virginia, native, pulled back the cover on his ride for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 2 at Darlington Raceway (NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) from the NASCAR studios in Charlotte.

Denny Hamlin shows his Darlington unveil

In addition to the special scheme, Hamlin also will sport a throwback helmet and fire suit design that hearken back to his humble beginnings in racing.

Hamlin currently is 10th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings with two regular-season races to go. He can clinch a playoff spot at Darlington with a win or if there is a repeat winner.

