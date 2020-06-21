Denny Hamlin, FedEx deliver on promise to listen, take civil action

Earlier this month in response to mounting civil unrest surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, Denny Hamlin was one of several drivers to unite for a message of, “I will listen and learn.”

MORE: Drivers unite for message of social change | NASCAR appoints VP, Diversity and Inclusion

Sunday morning as these same drivers get set to take on NASCAR’s biggest track for Talladega Superspeedway’s GEICO 500 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), Hamlin tweeted out that he was keeping his promise and will sport a paint scheme dedicated to the National Civil Rights Museum on his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota — typically occupied by 36-race sponsor FedEx.

Joe Gibbs Racing followed up with a video tweet explaining that FedEx chose to remove all of their branding to spotlight the Memphis, Tennessee, museum. The museum also mentioned that in addition to the paint scheme, FedEx will donate $500,000 to its mission as a catalyst for change.

