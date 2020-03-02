Denny Hamlin drives No. 11 Toyota Camry to sixth-place finish at Auto Club Speedway

Denny Hamlin finished sixth in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Hamlin added 34 points to his season total.

Hamlin qualified in 28th position at 176.514 mph. The 16th-year driver has tallied 38 career victories, with 162 top-five finishes and 261 results inside the top 10.

In his career at Auto Club Speedway, Hamlin has compiled two top-five finishes and his sixth-place result marks the eighth top 10.

The Chesterfield, Virginia native began the race 15 spots behind his career mark of 13.2, but finished eight places ahead of his career average of 13.5.

Hamlin’s sixth-place finish came against a field of 38 drivers. The race endured three cautions and 13 caution laps. There were 16 lead changes.

Alex Bowman took the checkered flag in the race, and Kyle Busch followed in second. Kurt Busch placed third, Chase Elliott secured fourth, and Brad Keselowski finished off the top five.

After Bowman won the first stage, Ryan Blaney drove the No. 12 car to victory in Stage 2.

