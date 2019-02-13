Denny Hamlin out to 'change the narrative' that his team is 'on the decline'

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — Denny Hamlin is ready to get back to victory lane.

The 38-year-old driver went winless in 2018, the first time in his 13-year full-time Cup Series career that he finished a season without a victory. He led just 380 laps, the fewest number of laps he’d led in any of his 11 full seasons and completed just 9,926 laps. Also the fewest laps he’d completed in any full season.

And with the exception of an injury-derailed 2013, Hamlin’s 11th-place finish in the points standings was his first outside the top 10 since he finished 12th in 2007. Hamlin’s 2018 stunk.

“You always feel like you have something to prove, but certainly this year in particular, I’m very fired up to go out there and win,” Hamlin said Wednesday. “Not one race, not two races, not even three – like multiple races and show that we are a contender each and every week just like I know that we are. You can always talk about the ones that got away last year, but that’s over with. So what, now what? We’ve got to figure out what we’re going to do to change the narrative of our team that we’re on the decline.”

Hamlin’s poor 2018 led to a crew chief change for 2019. He’ll have Chris Gabehart as his crew chief this season as Gabehart moves up from Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity Series teams. Gabehart is Hamlin’s fifth crew chief and Hamlin has won at least one race with each of his previous four crew chiefs.

An early-season win in 2019 would not only mean Hamlin’s winless streak won’t extend to a second season but would also give the team some time to be more aggressive in summer races ahead of the playoffs.

“The sooner you get it, obviously the better you’re going to put yourself in position to be able to take those risky moves in the middle of the summer,” Hamlin said. “I know winning early is very very important. You punch your ticket for the playoffs. Everything good happens when you win early, so it’s very important for us.”

Denny Hamlin’s last Cup Series win came at Darlington in September 2017. (Getty Images)

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

