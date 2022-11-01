Denny’s Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter 2022
SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its third quarter ended September 28, 2022 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.
Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased with our solid performance as our long-standing commitment to everyday value resonated in this complex and challenging environment. The positive consumer response to our Summer Slamcation and recently launched All Day Diner Deals value menus drove incremental traffic at Denny's in the quarter and induced new customer trial."
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
Acquired Keke's on July 20, 2022 for $82.5 million.
Total operating revenue grew 13.2% to $117.5 million compared to the prior year quarter.
Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** grew 1.5% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2021, including a 1.1% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 7.1% increase at company restaurants.
Opened eight franchised restaurants, including one international location and one Keke's location.
Completed 19 remodels, including 16 franchised restaurants.
Operating income was $15.8 million compared to $17.7 million in the prior year quarter.
Franchise Operating Margin* was $30.7 million, or 47.0% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.8 million, or 7.2% of company restaurant sales.
Net income was $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.
Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $7.1 million and $0.12, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA* was $19.2 million, which included $1.6 million in legal settlement expense.
Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $15.3 million, ($77.3) million, and $64.9 million, respectively.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $8.7 million.
Repurchased $7.9 million of common stock.
Third Quarter Results
Total operating revenue increased 13.2% to $117.5 million compared to $103.8 million in the prior year quarter.
Franchise and license revenue was $65.2 million compared to $57.3 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by $5.6 million related to the kitchen modernization rollout and $1.1 million of Keke's franchise revenue in the current quarter.
Company restaurant sales were $52.2 million compared to $46.5 million in the prior year quarter. This increase is comprised of benefits from Denny's price increases and changes in product mix compared to the prior year quarter and $2.7 million of Keke's company restaurant sales in the current quarter.
Franchise Operating Margin* was $30.7 million, or 47.0% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $29.9 million, or 52.1%, in the prior year quarter. The margin rate was impacted by approximately 440 basis points as kitchen modernization equipment is sold to franchisees at cost.
Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.8 million, or 7.2% of company restaurant sales, compared to $7.9 million, or 17.0%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to commodity and labor inflation and $1.6 million in legal settlement expense, partially offset by the improvement in sales performance at company restaurants.
The provision for income taxes was $5.5 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.3%. Approximately $1.5 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.
Net income was $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.12 compared to $0.16 in the prior year quarter.
The Company ended the quarter with $278.2 million of total debt outstanding, including $266.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation
Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $8.7 million after investing $5.1 million in cash capital expenditures, including the remodel of three company restaurants, facilities maintenance, and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant.
During the quarter, the Company allocated $7.9 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $160 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.
Business Outlook
The following expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 28, 2022 reflect management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially.
Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** between 1% and 3%.
Consolidated total general and administrative expenses between $17 million and $18 million, including approximately $2 million related to share-based compensation expense.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* between $21 million and $23 million.
* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.
** Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2022 on its quarterly investor conference call today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Company's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
9/28/22
12/29/21
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,346
$
30,624
Investments
1,763
2,551
Receivables, net
24,513
19,621
Inventories
9,018
5,060
Assets held for sale
1,061
—
Prepaid and other current assets
9,709
11,393
Total current assets
50,410
69,249
Property, net
95,547
91,176
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
6,879
7,709
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
130,650
128,727
Goodwill
72,740
36,884
Intangible assets, net
95,465
50,226
Deferred financing costs, net
2,496
2,971
Deferred income taxes, net
—
11,502
Other noncurrent assets
43,481
37,083
Total assets
$
497,668
$
435,527
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Current finance lease liabilities
$
1,833
$
1,952
Current operating lease liabilities
15,831
15,829
Accounts payable
12,248
15,595
Other current liabilities
62,768
64,146
Total current liabilities
92,680
97,522
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
266,500
170,000
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities
9,884
10,744
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
127,620
126,296
Liability for insurance claims, less current portion
7,514
8,438
Deferred income taxes, net
7,890
—
Other noncurrent liabilities
30,210
87,792
Total long-term liabilities
449,618
403,270
Total liabilities
542,298
500,792
Shareholders' deficit
Common stock
650
642
Paid-in capital
140,234
135,596
Deficit
(54,500
)
(116,441
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(43,303
)
(54,470
)
Treasury stock
(87,711
)
(30,592
)
Total shareholders' deficit
(44,630
)
(65,265
)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
$
497,668
$
435,527
Debt Balances
Credit facility revolver due 2026
$
266,500
$
170,000
Finance lease liabilities
11,717
12,696
Total debt
$
278,217
$
182,696
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
9/28/22
9/29/21
Revenue:
Company restaurant sales
$
52,211
$
46,470
Franchise and license revenue
65,245
57,324
Total operating revenue
117,456
103,794
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
48,451
38,569
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
34,579
27,469
General and administrative expenses
16,607
16,497
Depreciation and amortization
3,914
3,822
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(1,897
)
(215
)
Total operating costs and expenses, net
101,654
86,142
Operating income
15,802
17,652
Interest expense, net
3,691
3,671
Other nonoperating income, net
(10,461
)
(2,368
)
Income before income taxes
22,572
16,349
Provision for income taxes
5,489
4,084
Net income
$
17,083
$
12,265
Net income per share - basic
$
0.29
$
0.19
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.29
$
0.19
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
59,020
65,447
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
59,040
65,829
Comprehensive income
$
20,061
$
13,089
General and Administrative Expenses
Corporate administrative expenses
$
13,758
$
11,157
Share-based compensation
1,947
3,352
Incentive compensation
1,187
1,893
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments
(285
)
95
Total general and administrative expenses
$
16,607
$
16,497
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
9/28/22
9/29/21
Revenue:
Company restaurant sales
$
145,354
$
127,611
Franchise and license revenue
190,226
162,924
Total operating revenue
335,580
290,535
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
131,904
106,546
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
100,513
79,962
General and administrative expenses
50,188
50,992
Depreciation and amortization
11,052
11,380
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(1,051
)
204
Total operating costs and expenses, net
292,606
249,084
Operating income
42,974
41,451
Interest expense, net
9,529
12,014
Other nonoperating income, net
(49,871
)
(16,165
)
Income before income taxes
83,316
45,602
Provision for income taxes
21,375
10,984
Net income
$
61,941
$
34,618
Net income per share - basic
$
1.01
$
0.53
Net income per share - diluted
$
1.00
$
0.53
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
61,558
65,413
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
61,686
65,814
Comprehensive income
$
73,108
$
38,767
General and Administrative Expenses
Corporate administrative expenses
$
38,303
$
32,374
Share-based compensation
9,467
10,212
Incentive compensation
4,945
7,011
Deferred compensation valuation adjustments
(2,527
)
1,395
Total general and administrative expenses
$
50,188
$
50,992
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net income per share, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
Net income
$
17,083
$
12,265
$
61,941
$
34,618
Provision for income taxes
5,489
4,084
21,375
10,984
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(1,897
)
(215
)
(1,051
)
204
Other nonoperating income, net
(10,461
)
(2,368
)
(49,871
)
(16,165
)
Share-based compensation expense
1,947
3,352
9,467
10,212
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments
(285
)
95
(2,527
)
1,395
Interest expense, net
3,691
3,671
9,529
12,014
Depreciation and amortization
3,914
3,822
11,052
11,380
Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs
(284
)
(274
)
(665
)
(1,548
)
Cash payments for share-based compensation
—
—
(5,147
)
(1,565
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,197
$
24,432
$
54,103
$
61,529
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
15,341
$
19,858
$
24,950
$
63,229
Capital expenditures
(4,375
)
(2,213
)
(10,146
)
(5,321
)
Acquisition of restaurant(1)
(750
)
—
(750
)
—
Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs
(284
)
(274
)
(665
)
(1,548
)
Cash payments for share-based compensation
—
—
(5,147
)
(1,565
)
Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments
(285
)
95
(2,527
)
1,395
Other nonoperating income, net
(10,461
)
(2,368
)
(49,871
)
(16,165
)
Gains (losses) on investments
(66
)
14
(289
)
11
Gains (losses) on early termination of debt and leases
53
(20
)
29
52
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(158
)
(258
)
(475
)
(946
)
Gains and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net
10,754
2,265
52,678
14,771
Interest expense, net
3,691
3,671
9,529
12,014
Cash interest expense, net(2)
(3,823
)
(4,195
)
(10,998
)
(13,236
)
Deferred income tax expense
(4,903
)
(1,502
)
(15,669
)
(3,713
)
Provision for income taxes
5,489
4,084
21,375
10,984
Income taxes paid, net
(1,517
)
(3,696
)
(6,161
)
(5,638
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions
Receivables
1,369
(3,425
)
4,788
(4,182
)
Inventories
(3,282
)
(49
)
3,866
49
Other current assets
1,880
2,381
(1,683
)
(4,296
)
Other noncurrent assets
2,936
(296
)
(3,189
)
1,021
Operating lease assets and liabilities
94
329
560
1,150
Accounts payable
1,574
(740
)
3,115
(6,360
)
Accrued payroll
(2,336
)
530
3,385
(1,462
)
Accrued taxes
(2,264
)
(819
)
(1,926
)
(1,253
)
Other accrued liabilities
(2,979
)
(1,241
)
2,024
(5,890
)
Other noncurrent liabilities
3,034
2,197
9,245
4,233
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
8,732
$
14,328
$
26,048
$
37,334
(1
)
For quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's.
(2
)
Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 million and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $2.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021, respectively.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
Adjusted EBITDA
$
19,197
$
24,432
$
54,103
$
61,529
Cash interest expense, net(1)
(3,823
)
(4,195
)
(10,998
)
(13,236
)
Cash paid for income taxes, net
(1,517
)
(3,696
)
(6,161
)
(5,638
)
Cash paid for capital expenditures(2)
(5,125
)
(2,213
)
(10,896
)
(5,321
)
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$
8,732
$
14,328
$
26,048
$
37,334
Net income
$
17,083
$
12,265
$
61,941
$
34,618
Gains and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net
(10,754
)
(2,265
)
(52,678
)
(14,771
)
Gains on sales of assets and other, net
(3,066
)
(93
)
(3,311
)
(1,100
)
Impairment charges
697
—
963
—
Tax effect(3)
3,163
636
14,142
3,825
Adjusted Net Income
$
7,123
$
10,543
$
21,057
$
22,572
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
59,040
65,829
61,686
65,814
Net Income Per Share - Diluted
$
0.29
$
0.19
$
1.00
$
0.53
Adjustments Per Share
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.03
)
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.19
)
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
$
0.12
$
0.16
$
0.34
$
0.34
(1
)
Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 million and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $2.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021, respectively.
(2
)
For quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant, and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's.
(3
)
Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022 reflect an effective tax rates of 24.1% and 25.7%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021 reflect an effective tax rate of 27.0% and 24.1%, respectively.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.
The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.
Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.
These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
Operating income
$
15,802
$
17,652
$
42,974
$
41,451
General and administrative expenses
16,607
16,497
50,188
50,992
Depreciation and amortization
3,914
3,822
11,052
11,380
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(1,897
)
(215
)
(1,051
)
204
Restaurant-level Operating Margin
$
34,426
$
37,756
$
103,163
$
104,027
Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of:
Company Restaurant Operating Margin(1)
$
3,760
$
7,901
$
13,450
$
21,065
Franchise Operating Margin(2)
30,666
29,855
89,713
82,962
Restaurant-level Operating Margin
$
34,426
$
37,756
$
103,163
$
104,027
(1
)
Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.
(2
)
Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)
9/28/22
9/29/21
Company restaurant operations: (1)
Company restaurant sales
$
52,211
100.0
%
$
46,470
100.0
%
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Product costs
14,462
27.7
%
11,430
24.6
%
Payroll and benefits
20,176
38.6
%
17,404
37.5
%
Occupancy
4,294
8.2
%
3,013
6.5
%
Other operating costs:
Utilities
1,984
3.8
%
1,660
3.6
%
Repairs and maintenance
1,089
2.1
%
722
1.6
%
Marketing
1,340
2.6
%
1,239
2.7
%
Legal settlements
1,567
3.0
%
237
0.5
%
Other direct costs
3,539
6.8
%
2,864
6.2
%
Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
48,451
92.8
%
$
38,569
83.0
%
Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2)
$
3,760
7.2
%
$
7,901
17.0
%
Franchise operations:(3)
Franchise and license revenue:
Royalties
$
28,992
44.4
%
$
27,336
47.7
%
Advertising revenue
18,950
29.0
%
18,215
31.8
%
Initial and other fees
7,749
11.9
%
1,442
2.5
%
Occupancy revenue
9,554
14.6
%
10,331
18.0
%
Total franchise and license revenue
$
65,245
100.0
%
$
57,324
100.0
%
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Advertising costs
$
18,950
29.0
%
$
18,216
31.8
%
Occupancy costs
5,910
9.1
%
6,445
11.2
%
Other direct costs
9,719
14.9
%
2,808
4.9
%
Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
34,579
53.0
%
$
27,469
47.9
%
Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2)
$
30,666
47.0
%
$
29,855
52.1
%
Total operating revenue(4)
$
117,456
100.0
%
$
103,794
100.0
%
Total costs of operating revenue(4)
83,030
70.7
%
66,038
63.6
%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(4)(2)
$
34,426
29.3
%
$
37,756
36.4
%
Other operating expenses:(4)(2)
General and administrative expenses
$
16,607
14.1
%
$
16,497
15.9
%
Depreciation and amortization
3,914
3.3
%
3,822
3.7
%
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(1,897
)
(1.6)%
(215
)
(0.2)%
Total other operating expenses
$
18,624
15.9
%
$
20,104
19.4
%
Operating income(4)
$
15,802
13.5
%
$
17,652
17.0
%
(1)
As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2)
Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3)
As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(4)
As a percentage of total operating revenue.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Operating Margins
(Unaudited)
Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)
9/28/22
9/29/21
Company restaurant operations: (1)
Company restaurant sales
$
145,354
100.0
%
$
127,611
100.0
%
Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Product costs
38,874
26.7
%
31,149
24.4
%
Payroll and benefits
55,598
38.3
%
47,339
37.1
%
Occupancy
11,316
7.8
%
8,707
6.8
%
Other operating costs:
Utilities
5,211
3.6
%
4,275
3.4
%
Repairs and maintenance
2,803
1.9
%
1,890
1.5
%
Marketing
3,877
2.7
%
3,571
2.8
%
Legal settlements
4,223
2.9
%
1,144
0.9
%
Other direct costs
10,002
6.9
%
8,471
6.6
%
Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
131,904
90.7
%
$
106,546
83.5
%
Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2)
$
13,450
9.3
%
$
21,065
16.5
%
Franchise operations:(3)
Franchise and license revenue:
Royalties
$
84,276
44.3
%
$
75,297
46.2
%
Advertising revenue
56,642
29.8
%
50,926
31.3
%
Initial and other fees
20,035
10.5
%
5,346
3.3
%
Occupancy revenue
29,273
15.4
%
31,355
19.2
%
Total franchise and license revenue
$
190,226
100.0
%
$
162,924
100.0
%
Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:
Advertising costs
$
56,642
29.8
%
$
50,927
31.3
%
Occupancy costs
18,351
9.6
%
19,863
12.2
%
Other direct costs
25,520
13.4
%
9,172
5.6
%
Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
$
100,513
52.8
%
$
79,962
49.1
%
Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2)
$
89,713
47.2
%
$
82,962
50.9
%
Total operating revenue(4)
$
335,580
100.0
%
$
290,535
100.0
%
Total costs of operating revenue(4)
232,417
69.3
%
186,508
64.2
%
Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(4)(2)
$
103,163
30.7
%
$
104,027
35.8
%
Other operating expenses:(4)(2)
General and administrative expenses
$
50,188
15.0
%
$
50,992
17.6
%
Depreciation and amortization
11,052
3.3
%
11,380
3.9
%
Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net
(1,051
)
(0.3)%
204
0.1
%
Total other operating expenses
$
60,189
17.9
%
$
62,576
21.5
%
Operating income(4)
$
42,974
12.8
%
$
41,451
14.3
%
(1)
As a percentage of company restaurant sales.
(2)
Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
(3)
As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.
(4)
As a percentage of total operating revenue.
DENNY’S CORPORATION
Statistical Data
(Unaudited)
Denny's
Keke's (2)
Changes in Same-Store Sales (1) vs. Prior Year
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
(Increase (decrease))
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
Company Restaurants
7.1
%
67.7
%
12.1
%
54.1
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Domestic Franchise Restaurants
1.1
%
48.9
%
7.6
%
37.2
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Domestic System-wide Restaurants
1.5
%
50.2
%
7.9
%
38.3
%
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Denny's
Keke's (2)
Average Unit Sales
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
Quarter Ended
Three Quarters Ended
($ in thousands)
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
9/28/22
9/29/21
Company Restaurants
$
766
$
717
$
2,209
$
1,974
$
334
N/A
$
334
N/A
Franchised Restaurants
$
435
$
424
$
1,281
$
1,166
$
349
N/A
$
349
N/A
(1)
Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.
Keke's comparable same-store sales will not be reported for the first year following the acquisition.
(2)
Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, as such the data represents post-acquisition results.
Denny's
Keke's
Franchised
Franchised
Restaurant Unit Activity
Company
& Licensed
Total
Company
& Licensed
Total
Ending Units June 29, 2022
65
1,566
1,631
—
—
—
Units Opened
—
7
7
—
1
1
Units Acquired (3)
—
—
—
8
44
52
Units Reacquired
1
(1
)
—
—
—
—
Units Closed
—
(25
)
(25
)
—
—
—
Net Change
1
(19
)
(18
)
8
45
53
Ending Units September 28, 2022
66
1,547
1,613
8
45
53
Equivalent Units
Third Quarter 2022
65
1,560
1,625
6
34
40
Third Quarter 2021
65
1,578
1,643
—
—
—
Net Change
—
(18
)
(18
)
6
34
40
Denny's
Keke's
Franchised
Franchised
Restaurant Unit Activity
Company
& Licensed
Total
Company
& Licensed
Total
Ending Units December 29, 2021
65
1,575
1,640
—
—
—
Units Opened
—
16
16
—
1
1
Units Acquired (3)
—
—
—
8
44
52
Units Reacquired
1
(1
)
—
—
—
—
Units Closed
—
(43
)
(43
)
—
—
—
Net Change
1
(28
)
(27
)
8
45
53
Ending Units September 28, 2022
66
1,547
1,613
8
45
53
Equivalent Units
Year-to-Date 2022
64
1,566
1,630
2
11
13
Year-to-Date 2021
65
1,581
1,646
—
—
—
Net Change
(1
)
(15
)
(16
)
2
11
13
(3)
Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, consisting of 8 company operated restaurants and 44 franchised restaurants.
