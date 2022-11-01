Denny’s Corporation Reports Results For Third Quarter 2022

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's") today reported results for its third quarter ended September 28, 2022 and provided a business update on the Company’s operations.

Kelli Valade, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We were pleased with our solid performance as our long-standing commitment to everyday value resonated in this complex and challenging environment. The positive consumer response to our Summer Slamcation and recently launched All Day Diner Deals value menus drove incremental traffic at Denny's in the quarter and induced new customer trial."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Acquired Keke's on July 20, 2022 for $82.5 million.

  • Total operating revenue grew 13.2% to $117.5 million compared to the prior year quarter.

  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** grew 1.5% compared to the equivalent fiscal period in 2021, including a 1.1% increase at domestic franchised restaurants and a 7.1% increase at company restaurants.

  • Opened eight franchised restaurants, including one international location and one Keke's location.

  • Completed 19 remodels, including 16 franchised restaurants.

  • Operating income was $15.8 million compared to $17.7 million in the prior year quarter.

  • Franchise Operating Margin* was $30.7 million, or 47.0% of franchise and license revenue, and Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.8 million, or 7.2% of company restaurant sales.

  • Net income was $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Net Income Per Share* were $7.1 million and $0.12, respectively.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $19.2 million, which included $1.6 million in legal settlement expense.

  • Cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities was $15.3 million, ($77.3) million, and $64.9 million, respectively.

  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow* was $8.7 million.

  • Repurchased $7.9 million of common stock.

Third Quarter Results

Total operating revenue increased 13.2% to $117.5 million compared to $103.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Franchise and license revenue was $65.2 million compared to $57.3 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by $5.6 million related to the kitchen modernization rollout and $1.1 million of Keke's franchise revenue in the current quarter.

Company restaurant sales were $52.2 million compared to $46.5 million in the prior year quarter. This increase is comprised of benefits from Denny's price increases and changes in product mix compared to the prior year quarter and $2.7 million of Keke's company restaurant sales in the current quarter.

Franchise Operating Margin* was $30.7 million, or 47.0% of franchise and license revenue, compared to $29.9 million, or 52.1%, in the prior year quarter. The margin rate was impacted by approximately 440 basis points as kitchen modernization equipment is sold to franchisees at cost.

Company Restaurant Operating Margin* was $3.8 million, or 7.2% of company restaurant sales, compared to $7.9 million, or 17.0%, in the prior year quarter. This margin change was primarily due to commodity and labor inflation and $1.6 million in legal settlement expense, partially offset by the improvement in sales performance at company restaurants.

The provision for income taxes was $5.5 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 24.3%. Approximately $1.5 million in cash taxes were paid during the quarter.

Net income was $17.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income* per share was $0.12 compared to $0.16 in the prior year quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $278.2 million of total debt outstanding, including $266.5 million of borrowings under its credit facility.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* and Capital Allocation

Adjusted Free Cash Flow* in the quarter was $8.7 million after investing $5.1 million in cash capital expenditures, including the remodel of three company restaurants, facilities maintenance, and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant.

During the quarter, the Company allocated $7.9 million to share repurchases resulting in approximately $160 million remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.

Business Outlook

The following expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter ending December 28, 2022 reflect management's expectations that the current consumer and economic environment will not change materially.

  • Denny's domestic system-wide same-store sales** between 1% and 3%.

  • Consolidated total general and administrative expenses between $17 million and $18 million, including approximately $2 million related to share-based compensation expense.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* between $21 million and $23 million.

* Please refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as well as the Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the following tables. The Company is not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP estimates set forth above to their most directly comparable U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) estimates without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict, forecast or determine the probable significance of the items impacting these estimates, including gains, losses and other charges, with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP estimates are not provided.

** Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will provide further commentary on the results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2022 on its quarterly investor conference call today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Company's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of September 28, 2022, the Company consisted of 1,666 restaurants, 1,592 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. Keke’s was acquired on July 20, 2022. As of September 28, 2022, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,613 global restaurants, 1,547 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. At September 28, 2022, the Keke's brand consisted of 53 restaurants, 45 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com.

 

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company urges caution in considering its current trends and any outlook on earnings disclosed in this press release. In addition, certain matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management's best judgment based on factors currently known, are intended to speak only as of the date such statements are made and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual performance of Denny’s Corporation, its subsidiaries, and underlying restaurants to be materially different from the performance indicated or implied by such statements. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “hope”, "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from the performance indicated by these forward-looking statements include, among others: the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and related containment measures, including the potential for further operational disruption from government mandates affecting restaurants; economic, public health and political conditions that impact consumer confidence and spending, including COVID-19; commodity and labor inflation; the ability to effectively staff restaurants; the Company's ability to maintain adequate levels of liquidity for its cash needs, including debt obligations, payment of dividends, planned share repurchases and capital expenditures as well as the ability of its customers, suppliers, franchisees and lenders to access sources of liquidity to provide for their own cash needs; competitive pressures from within the restaurant industry; the Company's ability to integrate and derive the expected benefits from our acquisition of Keke's Breakfast Cafe; the level of success of the Company’s operating initiatives and advertising and promotional efforts; adverse publicity; health concerns arising from food-related pandemics, outbreaks of flu viruses or other diseases; changes in business strategy or development plans; terms and availability of capital; regional weather conditions; overall changes in the general economy (including with regard to energy costs), particularly at the retail level; political environment and geopolitical events (including acts of war and terrorism); and other factors from time to time set forth in the Company’s SEC reports and other filings, including but not limited to the discussion in Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the risks identified in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2021 (and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K).

DENNY’S CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

($ in thousands)

9/28/22

 

12/29/21

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,346

 

 

$

30,624

 

 

 

Investments

 

1,763

 

 

 

2,551

 

 

 

Receivables, net

 

24,513

 

 

 

19,621

 

 

 

Inventories

 

9,018

 

 

 

5,060

 

 

 

Assets held for sale

 

1,061

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

9,709

 

 

 

11,393

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

50,410

 

 

 

69,249

 

 

Property, net

 

95,547

 

 

 

91,176

 

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets, net

 

6,879

 

 

 

7,709

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

130,650

 

 

 

128,727

 

 

Goodwill

 

72,740

 

 

 

36,884

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

95,465

 

 

 

50,226

 

 

Deferred financing costs, net

 

2,496

 

 

 

2,971

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

 

 

11,502

 

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

43,481

 

 

 

37,083

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

497,668

 

 

$

435,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Current finance lease liabilities

$

1,833

 

 

$

1,952

 

 

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

15,831

 

 

 

15,829

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

12,248

 

 

 

15,595

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

62,768

 

 

 

64,146

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

92,680

 

 

 

97,522

 

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

266,500

 

 

 

170,000

 

 

 

Noncurrent finance lease liabilities

 

9,884

 

 

 

10,744

 

 

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

127,620

 

 

 

126,296

 

 

 

Liability for insurance claims, less current portion

 

7,514

 

 

 

8,438

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

7,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

30,210

 

 

 

87,792

 

 

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

449,618

 

 

 

403,270

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

542,298

 

 

 

500,792

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' deficit

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

650

 

 

 

642

 

 

 

Paid-in capital

 

140,234

 

 

 

135,596

 

 

 

Deficit

 

(54,500

)

 

 

(116,441

)

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

 

(43,303

)

 

 

(54,470

)

 

 

Treasury stock

 

(87,711

)

 

 

(30,592

)

 

 

 

Total shareholders' deficit

 

(44,630

)

 

 

(65,265

)

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$

497,668

 

 

$

435,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debt Balances

 

Credit facility revolver due 2026

$

266,500

 

 

$

170,000

 

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

11,717

 

 

 

12,696

 

 

 

Total debt

$

278,217

 

 

$

182,696

 


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant sales

$

52,211

 

 

$

46,470

 

 

Franchise and license revenue

 

65,245

 

 

 

57,324

 

 

 

Total operating revenue

 

117,456

 

 

 

103,794

 

Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

48,451

 

 

 

38,569

 

Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

34,579

 

 

 

27,469

 

General and administrative expenses

 

16,607

 

 

 

16,497

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,914

 

 

 

3,822

 

Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net

 

(1,897

)

 

 

(215

)

 

 

Total operating costs and expenses, net

 

101,654

 

 

 

86,142

 

Operating income

 

15,802

 

 

 

17,652

 

Interest expense, net

 

3,691

 

 

 

3,671

 

Other nonoperating income, net

 

(10,461

)

 

 

(2,368

)

Income before income taxes

 

22,572

 

 

 

16,349

 

Provision for income taxes

 

5,489

 

 

 

4,084

 

Net income

$

17,083

 

 

$

12,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - basic

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.19

 

Net income per share - diluted

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

59,020

 

 

 

65,447

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

59,040

 

 

 

65,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income

$

20,061

 

 

$

13,089

 

 

 

 

 

General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

Corporate administrative expenses

$

13,758

 

 

$

11,157

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

1,947

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

Incentive compensation

 

1,187

 

 

 

1,893

 

 

Deferred compensation valuation adjustments

 

(285

)

 

 

95

 

 

 

Total general and administrative expenses

$

16,607

 

 

$

16,497

 


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Quarters Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant sales

$

145,354

 

 

$

127,611

 

 

Franchise and license revenue

 

190,226

 

 

 

162,924

 

 

 

Total operating revenue

 

335,580

 

 

 

290,535

 

Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

131,904

 

 

 

106,546

 

Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

100,513

 

 

 

79,962

 

General and administrative expenses

 

50,188

 

 

 

50,992

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,052

 

 

 

11,380

 

Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net

 

(1,051

)

 

 

204

 

 

 

Total operating costs and expenses, net

 

292,606

 

 

 

249,084

 

Operating income

 

42,974

 

 

 

41,451

 

Interest expense, net

 

9,529

 

 

 

12,014

 

Other nonoperating income, net

 

(49,871

)

 

 

(16,165

)

Income before income taxes

 

83,316

 

 

 

45,602

 

Provision for income taxes

 

21,375

 

 

 

10,984

 

Net income

$

61,941

 

 

$

34,618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - basic

$

1.01

 

 

$

0.53

 

Net income per share - diluted

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

61,558

 

 

 

65,413

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

61,686

 

 

 

65,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income

$

73,108

 

 

$

38,767

 

 

 

 

 

General and Administrative Expenses

 

 

Corporate administrative expenses

$

38,303

 

 

$

32,374

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

9,467

 

 

 

10,212

 

 

Incentive compensation

 

4,945

 

 

 

7,011

 

 

Deferred compensation valuation adjustments

 

(2,527

)

 

 

1,395

 

 

 

Total general and administrative expenses

$

50,188

 

 

$

50,992

 


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of operating performance and liquidity on a period-to-period basis. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and for compensation purposes, including incentive compensation for certain employees. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in the calculation of financial covenant ratios in accordance with the Company’s credit facility. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is also used as a non-GAAP liquidity measure by Management to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash and plan for future operating and capital actions. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and analysts about the Company’s operating results, financial condition or cash flows. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income, net income per share, net cash provided by operating activities, or other financial performance and liquidity measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 

Quarter Ended

 

Three Quarters Ended

($ in thousands)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

Net income

$

17,083

 

 

$

12,265

 

 

$

61,941

 

 

$

34,618

 

Provision for income taxes

 

5,489

 

 

 

4,084

 

 

 

21,375

 

 

 

10,984

 

Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net

 

(1,897

)

 

 

(215

)

 

 

(1,051

)

 

 

204

 

Other nonoperating income, net

 

(10,461

)

 

 

(2,368

)

 

 

(49,871

)

 

 

(16,165

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

1,947

 

 

 

3,352

 

 

 

9,467

 

 

 

10,212

 

Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments

 

(285

)

 

 

95

 

 

 

(2,527

)

 

 

1,395

 

Interest expense, net

 

3,691

 

 

 

3,671

 

 

 

9,529

 

 

 

12,014

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,914

 

 

 

3,822

 

 

 

11,052

 

 

 

11,380

 

Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs

 

(284

)

 

 

(274

)

 

 

(665

)

 

 

(1,548

)

Cash payments for share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,147

)

 

 

(1,565

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,197

 

 

$

24,432

 

 

$

54,103

 

 

$

61,529

 


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Three Quarters Ended

($ in thousands)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

15,341

 

 

$

19,858

 

 

$

24,950

 

 

$

63,229

 

Capital expenditures

 

(4,375

)

 

 

(2,213

)

 

 

(10,146

)

 

 

(5,321

)

Acquisition of restaurant(1)

 

(750

)

 

 

 

 

 

(750

)

 

 

 

Cash payments for restructuring charges and exit costs

 

(284

)

 

 

(274

)

 

 

(665

)

 

 

(1,548

)

Cash payments for share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,147

)

 

 

(1,565

)

Deferred compensation plan valuation adjustments

 

(285

)

 

 

95

 

 

 

(2,527

)

 

 

1,395

 

Other nonoperating income, net

 

(10,461

)

 

 

(2,368

)

 

 

(49,871

)

 

 

(16,165

)

Gains (losses) on investments

 

(66

)

 

 

14

 

 

 

(289

)

 

 

11

 

Gains (losses) on early termination of debt and leases

 

53

 

 

 

(20

)

 

 

29

 

 

 

52

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

(158

)

 

 

(258

)

 

 

(475

)

 

 

(946

)

Gains and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net

 

10,754

 

 

 

2,265

 

 

 

52,678

 

 

 

14,771

 

Interest expense, net

 

3,691

 

 

 

3,671

 

 

 

9,529

 

 

 

12,014

 

Cash interest expense, net(2)

 

(3,823

)

 

 

(4,195

)

 

 

(10,998

)

 

 

(13,236

)

Deferred income tax expense

 

(4,903

)

 

 

(1,502

)

 

 

(15,669

)

 

 

(3,713

)

Provision for income taxes

 

5,489

 

 

 

4,084

 

 

 

21,375

 

 

 

10,984

 

Income taxes paid, net

 

(1,517

)

 

 

(3,696

)

 

 

(6,161

)

 

 

(5,638

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

1,369

 

 

 

(3,425

)

 

 

4,788

 

 

 

(4,182

)

Inventories

 

(3,282

)

 

 

(49

)

 

 

3,866

 

 

 

49

 

Other current assets

 

1,880

 

 

 

2,381

 

 

 

(1,683

)

 

 

(4,296

)

Other noncurrent assets

 

2,936

 

 

 

(296

)

 

 

(3,189

)

 

 

1,021

 

Operating lease assets and liabilities

 

94

 

 

 

329

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

1,150

 

Accounts payable

 

1,574

 

 

 

(740

)

 

 

3,115

 

 

 

(6,360

)

Accrued payroll

 

(2,336

)

 

 

530

 

 

 

3,385

 

 

 

(1,462

)

Accrued taxes

 

(2,264

)

 

 

(819

)

 

 

(1,926

)

 

 

(1,253

)

Other accrued liabilities

 

(2,979

)

 

 

(1,241

)

 

 

2,024

 

 

 

(5,890

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

3,034

 

 

 

2,197

 

 

 

9,245

 

 

 

4,233

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

8,732

 

 

$

14,328

 

 

$

26,048

 

 

$

37,334

 


(1

)

For quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's.

(2

)

Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 million and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $2.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021, respectively.


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Continued

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Three Quarters Ended

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

Adjusted EBITDA

$

19,197

 

 

$

24,432

 

 

$

54,103

 

 

$

61,529

 

Cash interest expense, net(1)

 

(3,823

)

 

 

(4,195

)

 

 

(10,998

)

 

 

(13,236

)

Cash paid for income taxes, net

 

(1,517

)

 

 

(3,696

)

 

 

(6,161

)

 

 

(5,638

)

Cash paid for capital expenditures(2)

 

(5,125

)

 

 

(2,213

)

 

 

(10,896

)

 

 

(5,321

)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

8,732

 

 

$

14,328

 

 

$

26,048

 

 

$

37,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

17,083

 

 

$

12,265

 

 

$

61,941

 

 

$

34,618

 

Gains and amortization on interest rate swap derivatives, net

 

(10,754

)

 

 

(2,265

)

 

 

(52,678

)

 

 

(14,771

)

Gains on sales of assets and other, net

 

(3,066

)

 

 

(93

)

 

 

(3,311

)

 

 

(1,100

)

Impairment charges

 

697

 

 

 

 

 

 

963

 

 

 

 

Tax effect(3)

 

3,163

 

 

 

636

 

 

 

14,142

 

 

 

3,825

 

Adjusted Net Income

$

7,123

 

 

$

10,543

 

 

$

21,057

 

 

$

22,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

59,040

 

 

 

65,829

 

 

 

61,686

 

 

 

65,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income Per Share - Diluted

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.53

 

Adjustments Per Share

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(0.03

)

 

$

(0.66

)

 

$

(0.19

)

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.34

 


(1

)

Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.3 million and $2.0 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, respectively. Includes cash interest expense, net and cash payments of approximately $0.8 million and $2.3 million for dedesignated interest rate swap derivatives for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021, respectively.

(2

)

For quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022, amounts include cash paid for capital expenditures and the acquisition of a Denny's franchise restaurant, and exclude capital paid for the acquisition of Keke's.

(3

)

Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 28, 2022 reflect an effective tax rates of 24.1% and 25.7%, respectively. Tax adjustments for the quarter and year-to-date periods ended September 29, 2021 reflect an effective tax rate of 27.0% and 24.1%, respectively.


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP measures, certain other non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate indicators to assist in the evaluation of restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance of ongoing restaurant-level operations. The Company uses Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin internally as performance measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of annual operating budgets, and these three non-GAAP measures are used to evaluate operating effectiveness.

The Company defines Restaurant-level Operating Margin as operating income excluding the following three items: general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. Restaurant-level Operating Margin is presented as a percent of total operating revenue. The Company excludes general and administrative expenses, which include primarily non-restaurant-level costs associated with support of company and franchised restaurants and other activities at their corporate office. The Company excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which is related to company restaurant-level assets, because such expenses represent historical sunk costs which do not reflect current cash outlays for the restaurants. The Company excludes special items, included within operating (gains), losses and other charges, net, to provide investors with a clearer perspective of its ongoing operating performance and a more relevant comparison to prior period results.

Restaurant-level Operating Margin is the total of Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin. The Company defines Company Restaurant Operating Margin as company restaurant sales less costs of company restaurant sales (which include product costs, company restaurant level payroll and benefits, occupancy costs, and other operating costs including utilities, repairs and maintenance, marketing and other expenses) and presents it as a percent of company restaurant sales. The Company defines Franchise Operating Margin as franchise and license revenue (which includes franchise royalties and other non-food and beverage revenue streams such as initial franchise and other fees, advertising revenue and occupancy revenue) less costs of franchise and license revenue and presents it as a percent of franchise and license revenue.

These non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison between periods and enable investors to focus on the performance of restaurant-level operations by excluding revenues and costs unrelated to food and beverage sales in addition to corporate general and administrative expense, depreciation and amortization, and operating (gains), losses and other charges, net. However, each of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-level Operating Margin, Company Restaurant Operating Margin and Franchise Operating Margin do not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the aforementioned excluded items and are not indicative of the overall results for the Company.

 

Quarter Ended

 

Three Quarters Ended

($ in thousands)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

Operating income

$

15,802

 

 

$

17,652

 

 

$

42,974

 

 

$

41,451

General and administrative expenses

 

16,607

 

 

 

16,497

 

 

 

50,188

 

 

 

50,992

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,914

 

 

 

3,822

 

 

 

11,052

 

 

 

11,380

Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net

 

(1,897

)

 

 

(215

)

 

 

(1,051

)

 

 

204

Restaurant-level Operating Margin

$

34,426

 

 

$

37,756

 

 

$

103,163

 

 

$

104,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restaurant-level Operating Margin consists of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company Restaurant Operating Margin(1)

$

3,760

 

 

$

7,901

 

 

$

13,450

 

 

$

21,065

Franchise Operating Margin(2)

 

30,666

 

 

 

29,855

 

 

 

89,713

 

 

 

82,962

Restaurant-level Operating Margin

$

34,426

 

 

$

37,756

 

 

$

103,163

 

 

$

104,027


(1

)

Company Restaurant Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization; less franchise and license revenue.

(2

)

Franchise Operating Margin is calculated as operating income plus general and administrative expenses; depreciation and amortization; operating (gains), losses and other charges, net; and costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization; less company restaurant sales.


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Operating Margins

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

($ in thousands)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

Company restaurant operations: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant sales

$

52,211

 

100.0

%

 

$

46,470

 

100.0

%

 

Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product costs

 

14,462

 

27.7

%

 

 

11,430

 

24.6

%

 

 

Payroll and benefits

 

20,176

 

38.6

%

 

 

17,404

 

37.5

%

 

 

Occupancy

 

4,294

 

8.2

%

 

 

3,013

 

6.5

%

 

 

Other operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utilities

 

1,984

 

3.8

%

 

 

1,660

 

3.6

%

 

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

1,089

 

2.1

%

 

 

722

 

1.6

%

 

 

 

Marketing

 

1,340

 

2.6

%

 

 

1,239

 

2.7

%

 

 

 

Legal settlements

 

1,567

 

3.0

%

 

 

237

 

0.5

%

 

 

 

Other direct costs

 

3,539

 

6.8

%

 

 

2,864

 

6.2

%

 

Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

$

48,451

 

92.8

%

 

$

38,569

 

83.0

%

 

Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2)

$

3,760

 

7.2

%

 

$

7,901

 

17.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise operations:(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise and license revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalties

$

28,992

 

44.4

%

 

$

27,336

 

47.7

%

 

Advertising revenue

 

18,950

 

29.0

%

 

 

18,215

 

31.8

%

 

Initial and other fees

 

7,749

 

11.9

%

 

 

1,442

 

2.5

%

 

Occupancy revenue

 

9,554

 

14.6

%

 

 

10,331

 

18.0

%

 

Total franchise and license revenue

$

65,245

 

100.0

%

 

$

57,324

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising costs

$

18,950

 

29.0

%

 

$

18,216

 

31.8

%

 

Occupancy costs

 

5,910

 

9.1

%

 

 

6,445

 

11.2

%

 

Other direct costs

 

9,719

 

14.9

%

 

 

2,808

 

4.9

%

 

Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization

$

34,579

 

53.0

%

 

$

27,469

 

47.9

%

 

Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2)

$

30,666

 

47.0

%

 

$

29,855

 

52.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenue(4)

$

117,456

 

100.0

%

 

$

103,794

 

100.0

%

Total costs of operating revenue(4)

 

83,030

 

70.7

%

 

 

66,038

 

63.6

%

Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(4)(2)

$

34,426

 

29.3

%

 

$

37,756

 

36.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses:(4)(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

$

16,607

 

14.1

%

 

$

16,497

 

15.9

%

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,914

 

3.3

%

 

 

3,822

 

3.7

%

 

Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net

 

(1,897

)

(1.6)%

 

 

(215

)

(0.2)%

 

Total other operating expenses

$

18,624

 

15.9

%

 

$

20,104

 

19.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income(4)

$

15,802

 

13.5

%

 

$

17,652

 

17.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

 

As a percentage of company restaurant sales.

(2)

 

Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margins should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(3)

 

As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.

(4)

 

As a percentage of total operating revenue.


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Operating Margins

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Quarters Ended

($ in thousands)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

Company restaurant operations: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant sales

$

145,354

 

100.0

%

 

$

127,611

100.0

%

 

Costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product costs

 

38,874

 

26.7

%

 

 

31,149

24.4

%

 

 

Payroll and benefits

 

55,598

 

38.3

%

 

 

47,339

37.1

%

 

 

Occupancy

 

11,316

 

7.8

%

 

 

8,707

6.8

%

 

 

Other operating costs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Utilities

 

5,211

 

3.6

%

 

 

4,275

3.4

%

 

 

 

Repairs and maintenance

 

2,803

 

1.9

%

 

 

1,890

1.5

%

 

 

 

Marketing

 

3,877

 

2.7

%

 

 

3,571

2.8

%

 

 

 

Legal settlements

 

4,223

 

2.9

%

 

 

1,144

0.9

%

 

 

 

Other direct costs

 

10,002

 

6.9

%

 

 

8,471

6.6

%

 

Total costs of company restaurant sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

$

131,904

 

90.7

%

 

$

106,546

83.5

%

 

Company restaurant operating margin (non-GAAP)(2)

$

13,450

 

9.3

%

 

$

21,065

16.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise operations:(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise and license revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Royalties

$

84,276

 

44.3

%

 

$

75,297

46.2

%

 

Advertising revenue

 

56,642

 

29.8

%

 

 

50,926

31.3

%

 

Initial and other fees

 

20,035

 

10.5

%

 

 

5,346

3.3

%

 

Occupancy revenue

 

29,273

 

15.4

%

 

 

31,355

19.2

%

 

Total franchise and license revenue

$

190,226

 

100.0

%

 

$

162,924

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising costs

$

56,642

 

29.8

%

 

$

50,927

31.3

%

 

Occupancy costs

 

18,351

 

9.6

%

 

 

19,863

12.2

%

 

Other direct costs

 

25,520

 

13.4

%

 

 

9,172

5.6

%

 

Total costs of franchise and license revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization

$

100,513

 

52.8

%

 

$

79,962

49.1

%

 

Franchise operating margin (non-GAAP)(2)

$

89,713

 

47.2

%

 

$

82,962

50.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenue(4)

$

335,580

 

100.0

%

 

$

290,535

100.0

%

Total costs of operating revenue(4)

 

232,417

 

69.3

%

 

 

186,508

64.2

%

Restaurant-level operating margin (non-GAAP)(4)(2)

$

103,163

 

30.7

%

 

$

104,027

35.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses:(4)(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

$

50,188

 

15.0

%

 

$

50,992

17.6

%

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

11,052

 

3.3

%

 

 

11,380

3.9

%

 

Operating (gains), losses and other charges, net

 

(1,051

)

(0.3)%

 

 

204

0.1

%

 

Total other operating expenses

$

60,189

 

17.9

%

 

$

62,576

21.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income(4)

$

42,974

 

12.8

%

 

$

41,451

14.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

 

As a percentage of company restaurant sales.

(2)

 

Other operating expenses such as general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization relate to both company and franchise operations and are not allocated to costs of company restaurant sales and costs of franchise and license revenue. As such, operating margin is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, operating income, net income or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(3)

 

As a percentage of franchise and license revenue.

(4)

 

As a percentage of total operating revenue.


DENNY’S CORPORATION

Statistical Data

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denny's

 

Keke's (2)

Changes in Same-Store Sales (1) vs. Prior Year

Quarter Ended

 

Three Quarters Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Three Quarters Ended

(Increase (decrease))

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

Company Restaurants

 

7.1

%

 

 

67.7

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

54.1

%

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

Domestic Franchise Restaurants

 

1.1

%

 

 

48.9

%

 

 

7.6

%

 

 

37.2

%

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

Domestic System-wide Restaurants

 

1.5

%

 

 

50.2

%

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

38.3

%

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denny's

 

Keke's (2)

Average Unit Sales

Quarter Ended

 

Three Quarters Ended

 

Quarter Ended

 

Three Quarters Ended

($ in thousands)

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

9/28/22

 

9/29/21

 

Company Restaurants

$

766

 

 

$

717

 

 

$

2,209

 

 

$

1,974

 

 

$

334

 

N/A

 

$

334

 

N/A

 

Franchised Restaurants

$

435

 

 

$

424

 

 

$

1,281

 

 

$

1,166

 

 

$

349

 

N/A

 

$

349

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Same-store sales include sales at company restaurants and non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants that were open during the comparable periods noted. Total operating revenue is limited to company restaurant sales and royalties, advertising revenue, fees and occupancy revenue from non-consolidated franchised and licensed restaurants. Accordingly, domestic franchise same-store sales and domestic system-wide same-store sales should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

 

Keke's comparable same-store sales will not be reported for the first year following the acquisition.

(2)

Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, as such the data represents post-acquisition results.


 

 

 

Denny's

 

Keke's

 

 

 

 

 

Franchised

 

 

 

 

 

Franchised

 

 

Restaurant Unit Activity

Company

 

& Licensed

 

Total

 

Company

 

& Licensed

 

Total

Ending Units June 29, 2022

65

 

 

1,566

 

 

1,631

 

 

 

 

 

Units Opened

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

 

1

 

1

 

Units Acquired (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

44

 

52

 

Units Reacquired

1

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units Closed

 

 

(25

)

 

(25

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net Change

1

 

 

(19

)

 

(18

)

 

8

 

45

 

53

Ending Units September 28, 2022

66

 

 

1,547

 

 

1,613

 

 

8

 

45

 

53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equivalent Units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter 2022

65

 

 

1,560

 

 

1,625

 

 

6

 

34

 

40

 

Third Quarter 2021

65

 

 

1,578

 

 

1,643

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Change

 

 

(18

)

 

(18

)

 

6

 

34

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denny's

 

Keke's

 

 

 

 

 

Franchised

 

 

 

 

 

Franchised

 

 

Restaurant Unit Activity

Company

 

& Licensed

 

Total

 

Company

 

& Licensed

 

Total

Ending Units December 29, 2021

65

 

 

1,575

 

 

1,640

 

 

 

 

 

Units Opened

 

 

16

 

 

16

 

 

 

1

 

1

 

Units Acquired (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

44

 

52

 

Units Reacquired

1

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Units Closed

 

 

(43

)

 

(43

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net Change

1

 

 

(28

)

 

(27

)

 

8

 

45

 

53

Ending Units September 28, 2022

66

 

 

1,547

 

 

1,613

 

 

8

 

45

 

53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equivalent Units

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year-to-Date 2022

64

 

 

1,566

 

 

1,630

 

 

2

 

11

 

13

 

Year-to-Date 2021

65

 

 

1,581

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Change

(1

)

 

(15

)

 

(16

)

 

2

 

11

 

13

 

 

(3)

 

Effective July 20, 2022, the Company acquired Keke's, consisting of 8 company operated restaurants and 44 franchised restaurants.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Curt Nichols 877-784-7167 Media Contact: Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners 646-428-0629


