Denny’s ‘biggest breakfast’ returns – but not for long. Here’s when you can get it

Denny’s is bringing back a fan-favorite breakfast dish — and it’s available all day.

The Super Slam is available to order at Denny’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time starting May 15, the South Carolina-based eatery announced in a news release.

The classic combo, dubbed “America’s biggest breakfast,” features two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links and hash browns, according to a product description.

The Super Slam breakfast will return to Denny’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Here’s what to know.

The hefty feast starts at $7.99, though pricing may vary by location.

Breakfast aficionados can order the Super Slam all day, though they only have until June 20 before it flies off menus again.

Find your nearest Denny’s here.

