Dennis Schroder the hero as Lakers end Grizzlies' 11-game winning streak in thriller

Dan Woike
·4 min read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) controls the ball during the second half.
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, left, controls the ball during the second half of the Lakers' 122-121 comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Schroder scored the winning basket off a steal in the final seconds. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Dennis Schroder snuck in from behind, slapped the ball loose and got the steal – maybe the biggest stop of the Lakers’ season.

The layup and the following free throw — those were maybe even bigger.

Short-handed and, well, just short against the towering Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers absorbed every push from one of the best teams in the West.

But they never buckled. And as a possible tying free-throw from Brandon Clarke bounced off the rim, the Lakers did the improbable.

Somehow, on a night when LeBron James struggled and the Grizzlies seemingly grabbed every possible rebound, the Lakers left the floor as winners, beating Memphis 122-121.

“A hell of a game,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

The win caps an eventful home stretch where the Lakers lost tight games to Dallas, Philadelphia and Sacramento while they played without Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves.

The only other win came against Houston.

“We’ve shown what we can be and what we can do,” Ham said.

But Friday’s game encapsulated so much of Ham’s message during the past eight days — keep working, keep fighting and a breakthrough will come.

Russell Westbrook scored 29, LeBron James fought to get 23 and Schroder finished with 19, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Memphis got 22 points from Ja Morant but he needed 29 shot attempts — the Lakers stopping him as he tried to make a tying shot with Westbrook defending.

“I know I’m a very good defender,” Westbrook said.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook tries to pass in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams.
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook tries to pass in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams, left, during the first half Friday. (Harry How / Getty Images)

The win comes as more good news could be on the way.

The Lakers can pretend and stay coy, trying to remove some of the pressure of a timeline and limit the possibility of disappointment should there be a setback.

But all signs continued to point to an eventual Davis return next week — a crucial step for the organization as it tries to sort out its future.

According to sources with knowledge of the plan, should Davis remain pain free in his rehab from a trio of foot ailments, the plan is for him to return to the court next week in Los Angeles before the Lakers leave on a five-game trip against the Celtics, Nets, Knicks, Pacers and Pelicans.

The Lakers have not publicly set a timetable for Davis’ return.

When he returns, the Lakers will have critical ground to make up, good teams coming onto the Lakers’ home court and leaving with tight wins. But Friday’s win over the Grizzlies showed the Lakers could get over the hump against top competition.

The Lakers hung with the Grizzlies after Memphis broke out after a super-slow first quarter, but the NBA’s best defense smothered the Lakers and made every basket feel earned.

With no Davis, Memphis feasted on the offensive glass, outscoring the Lakers 39-22 on second-chance points.

It could’ve — probably should’ve — meant a loss. Instead, it meant momentum.

Davis has missed 18 games with a combination of foot injuries including a bone spur and a stress reaction in his right foot. Prior to his injury, he was averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks. Without Davis this season, the Lakers are 9-12.

Pregame, Ham wouldn’t detail any of Davis’ recovery plan other than that he was scheduled for a “1-on-0 workout” Saturday.

“He’s responded well. Very well,” Ham said pregame. “He’s progressing along as has been anticipated with the plan in that was put in place and he’s trending in the right direction.”

Getting Davis back — and keeping him on the court for the near future — should give the Lakers clarity as they head toward the Feb. 9 trade deadline trying to figure out how aggressively to behave.

“We’ve maintained throughout the process there’s no timeline.” Ham said pregame. “And we’re just throwing different things at him.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

