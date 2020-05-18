Dennis Rodman Once Left the Chicago Bulls During the NBA Finals to Wrestle with Hulk Hogan

The final two episodes of ESPN's highly-touted docuseries on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls aired on Sunday — and one wild NBA legend was once again one of the most talked-about topics of the night.

While the 1998 NBA Finals against Chicago and the Utah Jazz saw a flurry of memorable moments — such as Jordan's poetic shot in Game 6 to clinch the championship — Bulls forward Dennis Rodman had a few notable moments of his own, off and on the basketball court, The Last Dance finale revealed.

It was between Game 3 and 4 of the Finals that Rodman — legendary for his surprising antics — skipped basketball practice without notification to instead appear with Hulk Hogan on an episode of WCW Monday Nitro, which was being taped in Detroit.

Wearing the logo and colors of "nWo" (a group made up of the company's bad guys), Rodman joined Hogan in brutally beating wrestler Diamond Dallas Page with a chair.

Later in the taping, Rodman, Hogan and other members of nWo had a backstage party with a group of women.

"Turn that camera off, we got some business to take care of," Hogan said just as cameras zoomed in on Rodman smoking a cigar.

“I wasn’t trying to do anything,” Rodman said in the docuseries of his appearance on Nitro, according to Yahoo Sports. “I was just trying to explain basketball, party ... f— all the girls. Just be me, Dennis."

WCW reportedly paid Rodman $250,000 for the appearance and he was fined $20,000 by the NBA for missing a media session.

After returning to the Bulls, Rodman managed to dodge the media by sneaking out of the building aided by a staffer, The Last Dance humorously revealed.

While the moment definitely was unique, it wasn't altogether surprising of Rodman.

In previous episodes of The Last Dance, Rodman was seen receiving permission from coach Phil Jackson to leave the team during the middle of the 1997-98 season to party in Las Vegas. Rodman returned to the team when Jordan personally flew out to retrieve him from his hotel room.

Despite his behavior, Rodman proved to be a pivotal part of the Bulls team.

“I think Phil realized that I needed to always do me, just go do what I do," Rodman said during The Last Dance finale. "They’re gonna get 100 percent when I’m on the court.”