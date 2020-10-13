Dennis Quaid Says Son Jack Quaid Refused His Help When Getting Into Acting

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jack Quaid wanted to start his career separately from his ultra-famous parents.

Dennis Quaid revealed his son Jack, 28, turned down his old man's help when he needed an agent to start his career in Hollywood. Dennis, 66, shares Jack with Oscar winner Meg Ryan, 58, from their 10-year marriage, which ended in 2001.

"My agent wanted to represent him and he said no I want to do it on my own," Dennis, 66, told Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show about Jack. "And then of course he gets an agent on his own and his first movie is Hunger Games. Then he gets in [Martin] Scorsese’s Vinyl on television, which was the hottest show there was. Now he’s doing The Boys, which is the hottest thing on streaming. It’s a great show."

"So I’m saying like hey, how 'bout a little help over here, I don’t care," Dennis joked. "Even more than an actor, he’s really turned out to be a really fine man."

Dennis also recalled how Jack seemed destined to follow in his parents' footsteps from a "very, very, very young age."

"He had a video camera in his hand when he was like four years old, making little videos and stuff," Dennis said. "It was just a very natural thing that he did, it wasn’t something we pushed him towards. Ever since he was a kid, it was kinda obvious that he was gonna do that. He went through high school drama and stuff."

Back in 2018, Quaid opened up to PEOPLE about how fatherhood had changed him. The actor also shares 12-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe with ex-wife Kimberly.

"It took my focus off myself, which is always good for an actor because actors are so self-involved,” he said. “And I’ve learned more patience. Hopefully!”