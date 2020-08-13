Dennis Quaid 'Couldn't Resist' Adopting A Cat Named Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid has found a new home ... with Dennis Quaid.

The 66-year-old Hollywood star came across a recent news report about a cat by the same name at the Lynchburg Humane Society in Virginia, and in an incredible twist, the actual actor decided to adopt him.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” said “The Parent Trap” star, who added: “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

As for the kitty Quaid, he is a 6-year-old black cat who weighs just under 14 pounds. His bio on the Lynchburg Humane Society’s website says: “I may not live up to my dramatic and artistic actor namesake, I’d rather watch his movies with you curled up on the couch! Would you like to movie marathon with me? Come meet me!”

The human Quaid, who happens to host a pet podcast called “The Pet Show,” heard about the cat and knew he had to take care of the animal. However, when Quaid’s co-host Jimmy Jellinek contacted the shelter, they didn’t immediately believe it was actually Quaid who wanted the cat.

Danielle Ulmer, adoption center manager at the Lynchburg Humane Society, told local NBC affiliate WSLS that she thought “there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us.”

Eventually, Quaid and Jellinek convinced the shelter staff to take part in a Zoom call, and any notion of a joke faded away. Jellinek, according to WSLS, is slated to fly from Los Angeles to Lynchburg to pick up the cat this weekend.

After Quaid quipped that people should “start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites,” Ulmer told him: “We’ve already talked about that. We’re like alright, so everyone pick your top three favorite celebrities.”

We can only hope that when the Quaids meet, they’ll snuggle up and watch some of the human Quaid’s films. We’d recommend “Frequency” to really get the bonding going.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.