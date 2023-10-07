Dennis Gates sees MU fandom growing as ‘tremendous’ Mizzou Madness gets season underway

Dennis Gates descended from the pillars on Francis Quadrangle between a horde of Missouri students and fans toward the makeshift basketball court set up at the foot of the hill. He climbed onto a four-foot-tall stone plaque and swooped his arms into the air toward the 4,000-strong crowd.

And there it was.

The roar that became oh-so-familiar in Mizzou Arena in his debut year as Mizzou men’s basketball’s head coach was back for the first time in Year 2.

Missouri men’s and women’s hoops held Mizzou Madness — a preseason showcase and skills challenge — on Friday night on the MU campus for the second straight year. And on the eve of Mizzou football’s all-important matchup against LSU on Saturday morning, the Missouri faithful showed up.

The crowd circling the court 20 minutes before player and coach introductions was already five rows deep. By the time those introductions came, you needed higher ground to see the stage.

That was, after all, the point.

“This event has been tremendous,” Gates said. “It jump-starts not only an introduction into our program, but also an introduction into our fan base and the support that we have.”

Gates reiterated his goal after the event inside Jesse Hall to bring titles to Missouri. He still wants to hang banners, to win titles, to be recognized as a Hall of Fame Coach.

Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton, entering a do-or-die year in her 14th season as coach following four straight without an NCAA Tournament appearance, expressed optimism about her new group of players, many experiencing the Columbia crowd for the first time.

As far as preseason introductions go, you’d be hard-pressed to find better votes of confidence.

“It’s such a unique opportunity,” Pingeton said, “to get on the quad and be able to bring students out and the community (and) alumni. And (to have) a chance for our men’s team and women’s team to, you know — we share a facility, but we’re always coming and going and so you just get an opportunity to take a deep breath and exhale and ... enjoy the excitement around the season.”

Story continues

The mission to build trust — get “consistency,” as Gates called it — from the Mizzou basketball fan base involved more than the current MU teams. The Tigers brought back some faces, too.

Last season’s cult hero, Ben Sternberg, showed up wearing his ex-teammates’ new pro jersey. Over his hoodie, he sported D’Moi Hodge’s name and No. 55 on a Los Angeles Lakers shirt.

Lindsey Cunningham, a former MU guard and sister of Columbia legend Sophie Cunningham, was among the people judging a children’s dunk contest.

Tre Gomillion, another key figure in Gates’ Missouri revival campaign, was next to her, and later usurped the post-event press conference to ask former teammate Noah Carter who his favorite teammate was.

Carter’s answer: Gomillion when he was closest in proximity; Sternberg when he was nearer.

The 3-point contest and skills challenge were but a sideshow.

Men’s basketball guard Sean East II defended his title in a rematch of last year’s final against women’s basketball grad student Hayley Frank. None of the shooting on the cold, outdoor court was particularly dazzling.

Missouri guard Kaleb Brown shoots a 3-pointer during the Mizzou Madness 3-point contest in the Francis Quadtriangle on Oct. 6, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

But that’s likely to be forgotten.

Gates recognized a different feel around the event this year than in its inaugural edition in 2022.

There’s a layer of trust, support and connectivity that just didn’t exist at this time last year.

“There was an unknown force about it but a great energy leading into it last year,” Gates said. “There’s now the same thing, and now friends have told friends, family have told family, alumni have told alumni how great of an event it was last year. We’re going to continue to get better as a program. We’re at our infant stages but something like this, we want it to continue to grow.”

Missouri women’s basketball opens its season Monday, Nov. 6, at Mizzou Arena against Belmont.

“I think it’s so special; we have some amazing fans,” Frank said. “And it just makes me even more excited for the season to get going. You know, already feeling a lot of excitement, but just getting to be out there and the setting in front of fans definitely gets me excited for the season to get going.”

Mizzou men’s basketball opens its season Nov. 6 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“I think the 4,000 students, the 4,000 fans here tonight, regardless of what the weather was — it showed the impact of our community, the impact of a program and also growth, which is very important,” Gates said. “That consistent behavior allows us, again, the home court advantage. Seventeen home games, I want that same energy in Mizzou Arena this season.”

When the event-concluding invite came, you’d have sworn both openers were Saturday night.

The events’ emcee invited fans to storm the court and celebrate with the MU players and coaches.

Then came the song that became the cornerstone of the Mizzou Arena atmosphere that defined last season’s resurrection — Mr. Brightside by The Killers.

Just like that, the 2023-24 season was underway.

Missouri basketball was back out of its cage.

The Star has partnered with the Columbia Daily Tribune for coverage of Missouri Tigers athletics.