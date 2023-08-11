Dennis Gates, Missouri Tigers land commitment from 4-star center Peyton Marshall

There have been worse weeks for the Missouri men’s basketball program.

Mizzou landed four-star center Peyton Marshall on Friday, marking the Tigers’ second pledge from a four-star prospect this week. Marshall is listed at 6-foot-10, 305-pounds by Rivals but 7-feet tall and 300 pounds via 247Sports.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates now has three class-of-2024 commitments, all of whom are top-100 players. Small forward Marcus Allen committed Monday, while point guard Antonio “T.O.” Barrett committed to the Tigers in late June.

Marshall, who hails from Marietta, Georgia, is the 84th-ranked player in the ’24 class per Rivals and the No. 10 center. 247Sports places the Kell High School senior 56th nationally.

The big man was previously committed to Auburn, but he reopened his recruitment in April. Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Mississippi State and several other schools all had their name in the ring for Marshall’s commitment.

Allen’s commitment previously gave Missouri the 11th-rated class — a ranking that is set to rise with Marshall’s pledge. The Tigers are still awaiting the decision of shooting guard Annor Boateng, a Little Rock, Arkansas, prospect who is ranked No. 21 in the 2024 class.

Missouri has point guard Anthony Robinson II, forward Trent Pierce and center Jordan Butler — all four-star recruits — joining its roster as freshmen this season.

The Tigers landed 7-foot-5 center Connor Vanover from the portal this offseason, though he only has one season of eligibility remaining.

This week marks a notable stretch for Missouri men’s basketball and football recruiting, with two highly rated prospects in each sport set to announce commitments in an eight-day window.

Gates’ targets both landed, and now the attention turns to football.

Four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan out of St. Louis will announce his decision Sunday, and five-star edge rusher Williams Nwaneri, a Kansas City product and the top-ranked player in 2024 per On3.com, will choose his destination Monday.

