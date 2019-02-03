Dennis: Campbell's Bathurst-winning move 'on the edge'

Dennis had been leading the race in the #62 R-Motorsport Aston Martin with a little over 10 minutes to go, only to be run down by a hard-charging Campbell on fresher rubber.

The race-defining move came at Forrests Elbow – not a traditional passing spot at Mount Panorama – with Campbell surprising Dennis by nosing up the inside and running the Vantage wide to get the advantage down Conrod Straight.

, Dennis said it was still 'on the edge'.

"I've had my fair share of contact over the years, trying to get past people and stuff," he said. "It was on the edge, it really was.

"We squeezed each other quite hard. If the contact wasn't made, he wouldn't have got by.

"It was a bit of a shame to lose it like that but it is what it is. I can't do anything about it."

#912 EBM Porsche 911 GT3-R: Dirk Werner, Dennis Olsen, Matt Campbell Edge Photographics

