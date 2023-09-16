Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers added to UFC 295 lineup

A pair of reeling featherweights will look to get back on track at UFC 295 when Dennis Buzujka takes on Jamall Emmers.

Two people with knowledge of the situation informed MMA Junkie of the booking Saturday but asked to remain anonymous since the UFC has yet to make an official announcement.

UFC 295 takes place Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champion Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic.

Both Buzukja (9-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) and Emmers (19-7 MMA, 2-3 UFC) lost their last time out. Buzukja dropped a unanimous decision to Sean Woodson last month in his UFC debut, which snapped a seven-fight winning streak. Emmers, who’s alternated wins and losses in his five UFC appearances, most recently lost a split decision to Jack Jenkins this past June.

With the addition, the UFC 295 lineup includes:

Champ Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic – for heavyweight title

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Kevin Borjas vs. Joshua Van

Stephen Erceg vs. Matt Schnell

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Nurullo Aliev vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 295.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie