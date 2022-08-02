Dennis Boone joins AKF Group as Senior Director of Smart Buildings

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKF Group has appointed Dennis Boone as Senior Director of Smart Buildings. In this role, Dennis is responsible for expanding AKF’s Smart Building Consulting practice by leveraging our suite of Integrated Services. With 30 years of experience specializing in smart building technologies and integrated building systems, Dennis will be a great asset to AKF’s growing Smart Building team. He comes to AKF after a long tenure at Siemens, most recently serving as Business Development Manager and New York City Sales Manager, overseeing a sales team that successfully and significantly increased revenues and customer base. Dennis maximized business relationships by creating opportunities across all business segments within Siemens and we look forward to his continued success at AKF utilizing this high energy comprehensive approach.

About AKF Group

Through a commitment to optimizing spaces, AKF’s MEP/FP engineering, design, and technology expertise powers human potential in buildings so occupants can live, heal, learn, work, and play to the best of their abilities. We build flexible and high-performance spaces to achieve the highest quality of convenience and comfort to motivate people and communities. Our experienced professionals are dedicated to innovating new ways to design for the built environment amidst the evolving landscape and trends of the AEC industry. With successful projects completed worldwide, AKF is headquartered in New York City with thirteen offices throughout the United States and Mexico.

CONTACT: AKF Group 200 Liberty Street, Suite 302 New York, NY 10281 akfinfo@akfgroup.com


