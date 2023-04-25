Denmark's Holger Rune joining Team Europe for Laver Cup in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Denmark's Holger Rune is joining Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Andrey Rublev of Russia on captain Bjorn Borg's Team Europe for this year's Laver Cup in Vancouver.

Rune, a 19-year-old who's ranked seventh in the world, will be making his Laver Cup debut.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, and Australia's Nick Kyrgyos will play on John McEnroe's Team World.

Team World beat Team Europe in Roger Federer's final appearance to win the annual tournament at last year's Laver Cup in London.

This year's Laver Cup will be held Sept. 22-24 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena and will see six of the top men's players from across Europe battle six of the top players from around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press