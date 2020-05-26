Denmark's government sees economy shrinking by 5.3% this year - Boersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's economy is likely to contract by around 5.3% this year as a result of the lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the business daily Boersen said on Tuesday, citing the Finance Ministry.

The economy is expected to grow by 4% next year, up from a December forecast of 1.4%, the ministry was quoted as saying.







(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams)