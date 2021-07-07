Denmark XI vs England: Starting lineup, latest team news, squad, injury updates for Euros semi-final today

Denmark are tonight looking to complete a fairytale run to the final of Euro 2020 and set up a clash with Italy as they meet England in a Wembley semi-final.

The Danes are unquestionably the story of the tournament whatever happens this week, rallying admirably after star player Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest on the pitch against Finland in their opening game.

After beginning their campaign with back-to-back Group B defeats in the wake of that emergency, Kasper Hjulmand’s side later thrashed Russia to make it through to the last 16 before easily dispatching Wales and edging the Czech Republic in Saturday’s quarter-final in Baku.

Now they will look to end England’s hopes of a first major tournament triumph since 1966 and try to replicate their own famous 1992 exploits, when they surprisingly triumphed at the European Championship in Sweden despite only qualifying after Yugoslavia were disqualified.

Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel keeps his place in goal as usual, with Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen, captain Simon Kjaer and Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard remaining the three in defence as Denmark, as expected, stick to their successful 3-4-3 system.

Jens Stryger Larsen and the hugely impressive Joakim Maehle continue as the wing-backs, with Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg partnering Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney in midfield.

Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg of Nice and Sampdoria starlet Mikkel Damsgaard - who came into the side as the replacement for Eriksen - continue as the front three, with the likes of Yussuf Poulsen and Andreas Cornelius providing support from the bench.

Here is how Denmark will shape up against England at Wembley...

Denmark starting lineup

Denmark XI (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Damsgaard, Braithwaite; Dolberg

Denmark squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow

Defenders: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Mathias Jorgensen, Daniel Wass, Jens Stryger Larsen, Joakim Maehle, Nicolai Boilesen

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Anders Christiansen

Forwards: Kasper Dolberg, Jonas Wind, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Robert Skov, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Skov Olsen

Suspension list

Denmark have no suspensions to contend with and with yellow cards wiped after the quarter-final stage, nobody runs the risk of missing the final, were they to advance that far.

