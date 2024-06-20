Denmark XI vs England: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Euro 2024 game today

Denmark are out for revenge against England as the two sides clash at Euro 2024 today.

It is three years now since they met in the semi-finals of the European Championship at Wembley in 2021, when penalty controversy saw the Three Lions progress through to a home showpiece, where they lost to Italy on spot-kicks.

This time around, the Danes were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia to kick things off in Group C on Sunday before England took control of matters by holding on in a 1-0 win over Serbia.

Alexander Bah, Morten Hjulmand and Jonas Wind may all drop out for Denmark today as Joakim Maehle, Christian Norgaard and Yussuf Poulsen all compete to start, while national team captain Simon Kjaer could also feature as the two favourites to progress from this group meet at the Waldstadion.

This looks like England’s most difficult test on paper in the group stage at Euro 2024, with Denmark containing several attacking threats.

Influential: Christian Eriksen scored Denmark’s opening goal at Euro 2024 against Slovenia (REUTERS)

Christian Eriksen is one of the obvious danger men, along with Manchester United team-mate Rasmus Hojlund.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen will almost certainly start and has urged those who doubt Denmark to be more positive about their chances despite an underwhelming start.

"I would like to say that people need to relax and be a bit more positive, we have another game and we have to look forward to it now,” he told reporters this week. “Everything is open."

Predicted Demark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Kristiansen, Norgaard, Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Hojlund, Poulsen

Doubt: Kjaer

Time and date: 5pm BST on Thursday June 20, 2024

Venue: Waldstadion, Frankfurt

TV channel: BBC One