Denmark World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Denmark finally found the back of net at the World Cup in a 2-1 loss to France on Saturday but coach Kasper Hjulmand continues to search for the right combination to unlock the scoring his team will need in their final Group D showdown with Australia.

France became the first team through to the knockout stage following their win at Stadium 974 but the Danes still have plenty of work to do as they need a win over Australia on Wednesday to have any chance of following Les Bleus.

That will require goals and the Danes have found themselves in a scoring drought in the desert.

"You cannot expect to push a button and expect to score a lot of goals," said Hjulmand, whose team have scored only once over two matches this week. "We have a lot of good strikers and we were very close today.

"I really like what we have and... on this team we have a lot of goal scorers.

"All through 2021 we had 18 different goal scorers on the national team so that shows that our goals come from a lot of different players.

"In the World Cup qualification games we had eight wins and 29 goals so we have great strikers with great players all around the pitch that can score."

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Alexander Bah (Benfica).

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Norgaard (Brenford)

Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim).

Who are the star names in the squad?

We have to start with Eriksen, who is on sparkling form since recovering from his horror heart scare two years ago.

The Manchester United midfielder has surpassed expectations in international duty, scoring a stunner for Denmark in the Uefa Nations League match against Croatia in September.

Next up is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a midfield workhorse who has impressed in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur and represented his country at Euro 2020.

Are Denmark protesting against the World Cup?

Off the pitch, the Danes' kit manufacturer, Hummel, has released kits intended to protest Qatar's human rights record by toning down the contrast on the badges and creating a third kit that is all black, "the colour of mourning".

Denmark's black world cup kit

Additionally, the Danish FA announced that WAGs will not be travelling with the team, in an effort to reduce the impact of the team on the Qatari economy.

Denmark head into the tournament in Qatar as the 10th ranked team in the latest Fifa World Rankings. Denmark's only major tournament win was at Euro 92.

The Danes have a new global fan base, extending beyond football, since their star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed with a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 game with Finland.

Coach Kasper Hjulmand, who won plaudits for his heroism that day, led his team to the semi-finals with England, with Gareth Southgate's men emerging victorious.

What are Denmark's fixtures?

What is Denmark's World Cup record?

The Danes safely booked their place in Qatar by winning qualifying Group F.

Their qualifying campaign included an 8-0 defeat of Moldova and a 4-0 win away in Austria, with only Scotland managing to defeat them.

Their best World Cup result was in 1998, with a narrow quarter-final loss to Brazil, and Denmark made the round of 16 in 1986, 2002 and as recently as 2018.

Historically, the team's best tournament result was winning the 1992 European Championship in Sweden, beating then world champions Germany in the final.

