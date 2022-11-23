Denmark World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Michael Steele/GETTY IMAGES

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was left frustrated by his side's scoreless draw with Tunisia in World Cup Group D on Tuesday, and by the furore over the captain's "OneLove" armband.

Tunisia's well-orchestrated rearguard defended in numbers and denied space to Denmark's attacking players, with a header off the post from Andreas Cornelius the closest they came to scoring.

"Obviously, we are not satisfied with this, particularly with a big part of the first half and the way we started, but it can be okay if you score at the end of the match," Hjulmand said.

"You put on the pressure that you want and try to score, but unfortunately we did not ... it's not a matter of the system, it's more our ability to hold on to the ball. We play too slowly, and at times that was the problem."

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Alexander Bah (Benfica).

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Norgaard (Brenford)

Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim).

Who are the star names in the squad?

We have to start with Eriksen, who is on sparkling form since recovering from his horror heart scare two years ago.

The Manchester United midfielder has surpassed expectations in international duty, scoring a stunner for Denmark in the Uefa Nations League match against Croatia in September.

Next up is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a midfield workhorse who has impressed in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur and represented his country at Euro 2020.

Are Denmark protesting against the World Cup?

Denmark, ranked 10th in the world, are finalising preparations for the World Cup, with a 2-0 victory over France in their final Nations League match in September.

The two teams will actually face each other again in Qatar having been drawn together in Group D, alongside Tunisia and Australia.

Off the pitch, the Danes' kit manufacturer, Hummel, has released kits intended to protest Qatar's human rights record by toning down the contrast on the badges and creating a third kit that is all black, "the colour of mourning".

Denmark's black world cup kit

Additionally, the Danish FA have announced that WAGs will not be travelling with the team, in an effort to reduce the impact of the team on the Qatari economy.

Denmark head into the tournament in Qatar as the 10th ranked team in the latest Fifa World Rankings. Denmark's only major tournament win was at Euro 92.

The Danes have a new global fan base, extending beyond football, since their star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed with a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 game with Finland.

Coach Kasper Hjulmand, who won plaudits for his heroism that day, led his team to the semi-finals with England, with Gareth Southgate's men emerging victorious.

This time around, the team will be hoping to make their mark on the world stage.

What are Denmark's fixtures?

What is Denmark's World Cup record?

The Danes safely booked their place in Qatar by winning qualifying Group F.

Their qualifying campaign included an 8-0 defeat of Moldova and a 4-0 win away in Austria, with only Scotland managing to defeat them.

Their best World Cup result was in 1998, with a narrow quarter-final loss to Brazil, and Denmark made the round of 16 in 1986, 2002 and as recently as 2018.

Historically, the team's best tournament result was winning the 1992 European Championship in Sweden, beating then world champions Germany in the final.

