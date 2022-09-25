Denmark vs France live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

France face Denmark in Copenhagen tonight in a Nations League warm-up match ahead of their meeting at the World Cup in a couple of months’ time.

The two teams will face off in Group D on November 26 with this clash each team’s final game before they travel to Qatar for the tournament.

World champions France have not particularly enjoyed their Nations League campaign and could still face relegation if they fail to win and Austria beat Croatia in the other game of Group A1 this evening.

Should the Croats drop points in Vienna, that will also open the door for Denmark to claim top spot after they fell to a late defeat in Zagreb last time out.

Here are all the details ahead of the game...

Where to watch Denmark vs France

TV channel: In the UK, Box Nation on the Premier Sports network will broadcast the game with coverage starting at 7.35pm BST ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Those with a Premier Sports subscription can also watch the action unfold online via the Premier Player.