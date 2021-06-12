Is Denmark vs Finland on TV today? Euro 2020 fixture kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Tottenham and Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Getty Images)

Denmark play Finland as the sides get their Euro 2020 group going in Copenhagen today.

Belgium and Russia accompany these two nations in Group B, meaning the Danes and Finnish must be at their best to make it to the round of 16.

They could well find themselves in a three-way race with Russia to qualify second behind Belgium – one of the tournament favourites – though there is the opportunity for one of them to progress as a third-placed finisher.

Finland are making their first appearance at the European Championships, while Denmark failed to qualify for the last edition in 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST today.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air on BBC One in Britain.

What is the team news?

Finland’s star man, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, is their greatest hope here.

Denmark, meanwhile, can call upon a host of Premier League players, with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen just a few of those. They also have Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen to hand, who can unlock the best defences in the world, and a number of talented players from some of Europe’s other top clubs.

Predicted line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Delaney, Larsen, Eriksen, Jensen, Wass, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Dolberg.

Finland: Hradecky, Toivio, Vaisanen, Arajuuri, Kamara, Raitala, Soiri, Lod, Schuller, Pohjanpalo, Pukki.

Odds

Denmark: 9/20

Draw: 16/5

Finland: 7/1

Prediction

Finland have no pressure on them at all here as they make their Euros debut, but Denmark should have enough quality to emerge victorious from this meeting. Denmark 1-0 Finland.

