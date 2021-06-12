Denmark vs Finland LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and latest build-up

Denmark train at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen (AFP)

Denmark open up their Euro 2020 campaign against Finland in Copenhagen.

The Danes are much-fancied given their home advantage and possess many of the key elements for a team to go far in an international tournament, starting with Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel, a solid goalkeeper between the sticks, while Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen should provide a spark in midfield.

The former Tottenham star said: “It’s probably because we’ve got good results, played football that’s worth watching and won some matches that we take with us. We have a lot of confidence, but to go and win, that’s what we have to do if we want to go far. I think there’s a lot of bumps we need to get over first.”

Coach Kasper Hjulmand, who has taken over the reins after Age Hareide, orchestrated the successful Euro qualifying campaign, made the bold claim that this summer’s tournament will be the biggest thing ever to happen on Danish soil: “We are in a good place, we have a good balance in the squad. We are well-prepared, we are full of energy, we are excited, we are confident and respectful of our opponent. We are where we need to be.”

Meanwhile most of Finland’s hopes will rest on Norwich striker Teemo Pukki, with the nation boosted after he declared himself fit to lead the line: “I’ve been training normally for the past week and a half, as all the other players have, and I played 30 minutes in the last preparation game, I haven’t had any issues with the ankle and I’m ready to play as much as the coach will allow me to.”

Follow live updates from Denmark vs Finland here, including the conclusion of Wales vs Switzerland at Euro 2020.

