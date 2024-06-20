Denmark vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Denmark vs England - LIVE!

England have the chance to book their place in the last-16 at Euro 2024 with time to spare as they face Denmark this evening. Victory here will make it back-to-back wins for the Three Lions in Germany, securing qualification regardless of what happens in their final Group C game against Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate’s side got up and running with a 1-0 win over Serbia, though there have been questions over what turned into a fairly passive performance. Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to continue in midfield and Phil Foden will likely keep his place, despite plenty of scrutiny over his role. Luke Shaw is still battling injury and so Kieran Trippier is expected to remain at left-back.

Denmark were held to a draw by Slovenia in their opening match and so could do with a positive result here, or else it will be a nervy showdown with Serbia in their final group-stage game. England last faced Denmark at Euro 2020, when they edged an incredibly tight semi-final after a winner from Harry Kane in extra-time. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia in Frankfurt.

Denmark vs England latest news

Kick-off: 5pm BST | Waldstadion

How to watch: BBC One

Denmark team news: Changes expected

England team news: Shaw still out

Standard Sport prediction

Denmark team news

14:16 , Matt Verri

Alexander Bah may drop out for Denmark today as Joakim Maehle competes to start, while national team captain Simon Kjaer could also feature as the two favourites to progress from this group meet at the Waldstadion.

Christian Eriksen is one of the obvious danger men, along with Manchester United team-mate Rasmus Hojlund.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen will almost certainly start and has urged those who doubt Denmark to be more positive about their chances despite an underwhelming start.

"I would like to say that people need to relax and be a bit more positive, we have another game and we have to look forward to it now,” he told reporters this week. “Everything is open."

Predicted Demark XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Denmark vs England

14:08 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, Denmark vs England will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from our reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia in Frankfurt.

Good afternoon!

14:03 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Denmark vs England!

The Three Lions are back in action, looking to make it two wins from two at Euro 2024 and earn their place in the knockout stages already.

Few questions over the style of play in recent days - we will see what they serve up this afternoon.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comce sat 5pm BST from Frankfurt.