Denmark vs England: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

England need just one more win to book their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stage, with Denmark next up on Thursday evening.

The Danes were held to a draw by Slovenia to open their Group C campaign, heaping the pressure on a side which impressed en route to the semi-finals at the last Euros.

England were the team to eliminate them on that occasion and the Three Lions are favourites to push them to the brink once again in Frankfurt, despite their own opening-day issues.

Jude Bellingham scored the only goal as Serbia were edged out in Gelsenkirchen, on a night where Gareth Southgate’s men made an impressive start but faded.

Nonetheless, a new-look defence looked impeccably strong and Bellingham shone as England look to grow into the tournament and their bid to lift the trophy.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Denmark vs England is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Thursday June 20, 2024.

The match will take place at the Waldstadion, Frankfurt.

Where to watch Denmark vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Denmark vs England team news

Kasper Hjulmand is likely to shift things around after Denmark’s lacklustre opening display.

Morten Hjulmand (of no relation to the manager) and Jonas Wind could lose their spots in the midfield and attack, respectively, of their 3-4-1-2 system. Brentford duo Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen will compete for a call-up.

Simon Kjaer could also make the XI with the national team captain, 35, having his minutes managed at the Euros.

England are unlikely to shake up their line-up despite criticism of their performance against Serbia.

No injury issues were known to have been picked up in Gelsenkirchen while Luke Shaw continues his comeback. There is an outside chance he features here, most likely off the bench.

Kieran Trippier suffered cramp on Sunday but is expected to keep his place.

Should Southgate decide to make changes, Phil Foden could be sacrificed for Anthony Gordon or Eberechi Eze on the left flank while Conor Gallagher impressed when replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold off the bench.

Denmark vs England prediction

The Danes lack any more firepower than the Serbia team which failed to test Jordan Pickford last time out and England should have grown in confidence after an opening-day win.

England to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Three Lions have never lost to Denmark at a major tournament, knocking them out at the last Euros and the 2002 World Cup while also drawing 0-0 in the Euro 92 group stage.

Denmark wins: 4

England wins: 13

Draws: 5

Denmark vs England match odds

Denmark: 5/1

England: 4/6

Draw: 27/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).