Denmark vs Belgium live stream: How can I watch Euros game for FREE on TV in UK today?

(REUTERS)

Belgium will today be looking to book their place in the last-16 of Euro 2020 when they take on a Denmark side trying to overcome a traumatic opening fixture of the tournament.

The Danes lost their first match 1-0 against Finland but the game was overshadowed by the horrific collapse of midfielder Christian Eriksen, who needed urgent medical attention pitchside.

Thankfully, the Inter Milan star’s condition is improving and his teammates will be desperate to get their campaign back on track but face a tall order to do so.

Belgium thumped Russia 3-0 in their opening game, with the in-form Romelu Lukaku scoring twice and dedicating the first of those goals to his club teammate Eriksen.

Where to watch Denmark vs Belgium

TV channel: The match will be televised on ITV for free, with kick-off at 5pm BST.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch the match online for free via the ITV Hub.

Live coverage: Standard Sport will bring you all the match action, analysis and reaction.

