Denmark 1-1 Belgium LIVE! Euros match stream, latest score, goal updates and Christian Eriksen tribute today

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark vs Belgium – LIVE!

Denmark today return to the field for the first time since Christian Eriksen's collapse as they take on Belgium in both teams' second Group B game.

Fans and players at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen plan to honour the midfielder with a minute's applause in the 10th minute of the match, a tribute linked to Eriksen No10 shirt number for the national team.

Denmark, though, will find themselves facing a big task to qualify if they lose again, so taking points off the world's top-ranked side is a must this afternoon after Russia beat Finland on Wednesday to leave both teams on three points after two games.

Belgium can advance to the round of the 16 with a victory, and hope to welcome back both Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel from injury, the latter a remarkable three months ahead of schedule.

Follow the game LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog...

