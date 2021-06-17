Denmark vs Belgium LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today

Belgium players attend a training session at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen (AFP)

Denmark host Belgium in their second Group B match of Euro 2020 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

The Danes will have Christian Eriksen in their hearts, according to captain Simon Kjaer after the Inter Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest last Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku is inspiring the Red Devils in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard yet to hit full fitness for Roberto Martinez’s side. The Inter Milan forward fired a double against Russia in the opening game to put himself firmly in contention to win the Golden Boot.

Elsewhere in Group B yesterday, Russia rebounded well from defeat to Belgium with a 1-0 win over Finland thanks to Aleksei Miranchuk, which sets up the group beautifully with three matches remaining.

Danish head coach Kasper Hjulmand has admitted his side face a daunting task against Fifa’s No 1 ranked side in the world: “I know we’re the underdogs here. There’s no doubt that we are facing the best team in the world, who we have played many many times. You can look at their statistics and see that they don’t concede many goals and they win a lot of games. They’re very, very good. They’re the only team that reminds me of a club team. But there’s always a chance against that kind of team.”

Follow all the action from Denmark vs Belgium live below - but first catch the end of the action from Ukraine vs North Macedonia:

Read More

Belgium vs Denmark prediction: How will the Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Is Belgium vs Denmark on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2020 fixture

Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder ‘smiling and laughing’, Kasper Schmeichel reveals

Christian Eriksen: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Belgium Euro 2020 goal to Inter Milan teammate