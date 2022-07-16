Denmark and Spain to battle it out for right to face England hosts

Pa Sport Staff
·3 min read
Spain boss Jorge Vilda and Denmark counterpart Lars Sondergaard will battle it out for a Euro 2022 quarter-final berth on Saturday (Nigel French/Nick Potts/PA)
Spain boss Jorge Vilda and Denmark counterpart Lars Sondergaard will battle it out for a Euro 2022 quarter-final berth on Saturday (Nigel French/Nick Potts/PA)

Denmark and Spain will battle it out for the right to face hosts England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Spaniards needing to draw to clinch runners-up spot behind Germany, who already know they will meet Austria in the last eight, while the Danes have to win to progress.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what lies ahead as the tournament approaches the knockout stage.

The ‘final’ countdown

Spain boss Jorge Vilda has ordered his players to leave nothing to chance as they attempt to book a showdown with England.

A point against Denmark will be enough to ensure they finish second in Group B, but Vilda is acutely aware of the dangers of playing for a draw in a game he has characterised as a “final”.

He said at his pre-match press conference: “If you go out to draw or speculate with the result, it can turn out badly. Tomorrow is a final we want to win. It is the only objective.”

D-Day for the Danes

Denmark need to beat Spain to make it to the last eight (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
Denmark need to beat Spain to make it to the last eight (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard has urged his team not to be satisfied with what they have already achieved as they prepare for their do-or-die clash with Spain.

The fact that the Danes are still very much in the running as the group stage draws to a close is in itself an achievement, but Sondergaard is not ready for the adventure to end just yet.

Speaking at his press conference, he said: “We’re very satisfied that we’ve come so far and that we can play a decider in the final group game. But of course we would like to go one step further.”

Grandstand Finnish

Finland coach Anna Signeul is determined to go out with a bang (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)
Finland coach Anna Signeul is determined to go out with a bang (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Only pride will be at stake when Group B winners Germany face pointless Finland at Stadium MK.

The Germans will meet the Austrians on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals after victories over Denmark and Spain in their opening two fixtures, but will be in no mood to relax as they attempt to maintain momentum.

By contrast, the Finns will be heading home regardless of the results and will be desperate to sign off with something tangible to show for their efforts.

Coach Anna Signeul said: “We want to finish off with something great here in Milton Keynes.”

A-OK for England and Austria

England maintained their 100 per cent record at the top of Group A with a 5-0 victory over Northern Ireland on Friday evening despite head coach Sarina Wiegman’s absence following a positive Covid-19 test.

The game was goalless until four minutes before the break, but it was 4-0 within eight minutes of the restart thanks to goals from Fran Kirby and Beth Mead and substitute Alessia Russo’s double before defender Kelsie Borrows unwittingly stabbed into her own net with 14 minutes remaining.

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels said afterwards: “It would be a massive failure if England don’t win this tournament. Everybody else should just go home.”

Austria will join the Lionesses in the last eight after a deserved 1-0 win over twice winners Norway thanks to Nicole Billa’s first-half header at the AMEX Stadium.

Stat of the day

Picture of the day

England’s players sing the national anthem ahead of their 5-0 Euro 2022 victory over Northern Ireland (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
England’s players sing the national anthem ahead of their 5-0 Euro 2022 victory over Northern Ireland (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Post of the day

Quote of the day

I have told the players that this is the game of the year - but hopefully there will be another game of the year in a few days' time

Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard

Up next

July 16

Group B: Finland v Germany (8pm, Stadium MK)

Group B: Denmark v Spain (8pm, Brentford Community Stadium)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Blue Jays needed new leadership for new chapter

    Charlie Montoyo was the right manager to lead the rebuild in Toronto, and beyond during the pandemic, but now that the Blue Jays are World Series contenders on paper, the team needs new leadership to be successful.

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Senators lock up young sniper Josh Norris with eight-year, $63.6-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • 'We want to bring the juice:' Maciocia wants more pep from Alouettes

    MONTREAL — Danny Maciocia wants to see the Alouettes play with a lot more pace. The Montreal general manager says he met with the team Friday to share his vision after taking over head coaching duties on an interim basis from the fired Khari Jones. "We want to bring the juice every single day," Maciocia said as the Alouettes prepared to host the Edmonton Elks on Thursday. "We want to play fast for the simple reason that when you play fast you’re going to be able to get in your conditioning, ther