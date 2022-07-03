Denmark shooting: Police make arrest after several people killed at shooting in Copenhagen shopping mall

John Dunne
·2 min read
People flee Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen. (via REUTERS)
People flee Field’s shopping centre in Copenhagen. (via REUTERS)

Police have been scrambled to a shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall where they have arrested a suspect after ‘several’ people were hit.

Armed officers were evacuating the building, one of the largest malls in Scandinavia, in the south of the Danish capital.

A statement from Danish police said “We are still present ... shots have been fired ... several people have been hit”.

Police said a Danish citizen aged 22 had been arrested.

The police added that they were helping people near the scene and warning others to stay away from the Field’s shopping mall.

A tweet from the Copenhagen Police added: “We are present in large numbers at Fields, where we have received reports of shootings. We will update here as soon as we have more about the current situation.”

Police said one person has been arrested as armed police and a helicopter swooped on the mall.

Footage broadcast by Denmark’s TV2 showed a man being put on a stretcher at the scene in the south of the city.

Local media has reported that three people have been admitted to a trauma centre at one of Copenhagen’s main hospitals.

A police statement statement added: “One person has been arrested we cannot reveal more about the identity of the arrested person.” They said they were seeking an “overview” of what had happened.

A witness told Sky News: “I went outside the reception of my hotel and asked what was happening and they said there had been a shooting. We were not allowed to go outside. Cops and ambulances came. We were in the mall half an hour before the shooting. It feels unreal ... we got lucky.” Video footage from the mall shows people running around the building and looking for a quick exit.

Copenhagen’s Lord Mayor Sophie Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many are injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

The British singer Harry Styles was expected to perform at 7pm UK time this evening at a venue close to the mall.

The concert promoter Live Nation said the concert would still take place at 8pm.

It said: “We are aware that the roads around the arena are closed and that it may take longer to get to the concert.

“Our security staff are in close dialogue with the police who are in control of the situation.

“The police have also given the go ahead for the concert to proceed as planned.

“We’re showing the audience into the arena as quickly and quietly as possible, and there are already over half of the audience seated. We wish you all a good concert.”

Harry Styles has put ot a message on social media offering his condolences.

The Danish Royal family has cancelled a reception to mark the Tour de France coming to Denmark.

