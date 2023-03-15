Denmark establishes $1 billion fund to aid Ukraine

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Wednesday it will establish a fund of 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion) for military, civilian and business aid to Ukraine this year.

The fund, which was agreed with a broad majority of parties in parliament, will direct 5.4 billion crowns towards military aid, 1.2 billion towards civilian aid and 0.4 billion towards efforts by Danish companies to rebuild Ukraine.

"This is largely a reflection of the wishes Ukraine has, which in addition to the military and the humanitarian aid are now also about reconstruction," Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told journalists.

($1 = 6.9397 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Terje Solsvik)