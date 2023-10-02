Denmark contributes $14 mln to EU ammunition order for Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Denmark will contribute 100 million Danish crowns ($14.1 million) to a joint European order for ammunition under an EU scheme to aid Ukraine, the Danish ministry of defence said on Monday.

Seven EU countries have ordered ammunition to get 155mm artillery rounds to Ukraine and replenish depleted Western stocks, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said on Friday.

"With the abolition of the EU defense reservation last year, Denmark has the opportunity to participate fully in European defence cooperation, including in EDA," minister of defence, Troels Lund Poulsen, said in a statement.

The ammunition is expected to be delivered during 2024, the Danish ministry of defence said. ($1 = 7.0860 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)