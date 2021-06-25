Denmark CBD Regulatory Report 2021: Guide to Application for Permission to Cultivate Industrial Hemp

Dublin, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Regulatory Report: Denmark" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Order on Narcotics defines cannabis as the plants belonging to the genus Cannabis. Hemp is not specifically defined, but Danish law grants an exemption for plants of the genus Cannabis with less than 0.2% THC.



Additionally, hemp seeds and preparations of less than 0.2% THC are exempt from the definition of narcotics in the Order on Narcotics, which defines them as "solutions, dilutions, extracts, concentrates, tinctures. as well as, in general, processing of the substances and drugs in question, whereby no chemical alterations of the substances have been obtained". The Danish Agency for Agriculture uses the term "industrial hemp" when referring to the plant exempted from the narcotics law.



Cultivation



The guide to application for permission to cultivate industrial hemp drafted by the Danish Agency for Agriculture specifies that hemp cultivation is allowed for game crop (hemp attracts animals for hunting), fibre extraction, seed propagation, animal feed, cosmetics, food or food supplements.



Strains



The guide to application for permission to cultivate industrial hemp states that only certified seeds of a variety registered to the Common Catalogue of the EU can be used.



Certification of seeds for sowing must take place in Denmark through the Tystofte Foundation, a private foundation that took over variety testing from the state-owned entity in 2014.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Hemp and CBD

4 Extracts as Finished Products

5 Finished Products Containing CBD and Extracts

6 Import and Export Requirements

7 Medical Cannabis

8 Recreational Cannabis

9 Relevant Laws

10 Relevant Bodies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akmbue

