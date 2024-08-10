Denmark beats Sweden for bronze in women's handball at Paris Olympics; France faces Norway in final

VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — Mie Hoejlund scored five goals as Denmark beat Sweden 30-25 to win the bronze medal in women's handball at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

It was the Danish women's first Olympic medal in handball since winning the last of their three straight Olympic titles at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Sweden's players consoled their dejected-looking goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen, who sat in front of her goal with her head down after the match. She saved only two of the 17 shots she faced, and Sweden's other goalie, Evelina Eriksson, saved nine from 24.

Nathalie Hagman led Sweden with five goals.

Later Saturday, France was set to defend its title against two-time champion Norway, which last won Olympic gold in 2012.

Handball powerhouse Norway finished with the bronze at the 2016 Games in Rio and at the Tokyo Games three years ago, where the French won its first women's title.

