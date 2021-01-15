Denise Van Outen says Dancing On Ice female competitors have bonded over WhatsApp

Denise and her skating partner Matt Evers (ITV)

Denise Van Outen has revealed she and her fellow female Dancing On Ice contestants share a WhatsApp group where they discuss their costumes and how nervous they are to take to the rink.

The 46-year-old presenter is performing with professional skater Matt Evers in the ITV ice skating show, which returns to screens on Sunday.

The star said she and the other female contestants - including television personalities Rebekah Vardy and Myleene Klass, soap actor Faye Brookes, reality star Billie Shepherd and rapper Lady Leshurr - had bonded over WhatsApp.

Singer Jason Donovan, comedian Rufus Hound and Olympian Colin Jackson are among the other stars taking part.

Van Outen, who is currently at 8/1 odds on Betfair to win the competition behind favourite Brookes, and then Jackson and Donovan, said: “I have one [WhatsApp group] with the girls - we go from talking about how excited we are about our costumes, like typical women, whether or not we should get our roots done and will they show... to just general nerves.”

She said the group also discussed how not having a live audience - due to Covid restrictions - meant it was “easy to forget” how many fans might be watching from home.

For the first time in the show’s history, there will no studio audience at Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire, where the series takes place.

“We keep saying to one another - there will potentially be millions of people watching us,” Van Outen said.” And then the anxiety and fear kicks in. I really don’t want to go out week one, but we will see.”

Van Outen, whose skating partner Evers has moved into her family home with her romantic partner Eddie Boxshall and her daughter Betsy, 10, from her marriage to performer Lee Mead to form a bubble, said her nerves had impacted her sleep.

“I woke up at 3am this morning going through my routine in my head,” she said. “I was going through it, I was thinking… what has happened to me. I was in bed with my feet doing the moves in bed trying not to wake Eddie [her partner] up.”

The star, who appeared on The Masked Singer in 2020, praised ITV for the measures it had implemented in light of the pandemic. It comes following reports a number of the Dancing on Ice crew were isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

A source speaking to The Sun claimed: “More than five members of production are isolating because of Covid right now — it's become a nightmare.”

The star said: “ITV have gone to every extreme to keep all of us safe. We have all done everything we can to stay safe.”

A spokesperson for the show said: “The welfare of everyone who works on Dancing On Ice is our first priority.”

Van Outen said she hoped the show would provide viewers with some positivity.

“It is all getting very real now,” she said. “We have had three months of training and although it has been a bit sporadic, we just want to get into performance mode. I am looking forward to it. I feel like the country needs a bit of an uplift. It is a show that is full of sunshine.”

Dancing On Ice 2021 begins on Sunday at 6pm on ITV

